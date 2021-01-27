Loading the player…

We’ve got so much in store for our first virtual ESSENCE Wellness House of 2021, presented by Walmart and Nordstrom. From answers to some of the most-asked questions about health issues that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities, to insight on habits that create healthy relationships, to trusted advice on how to make sustainable lifestyle changes, we’ll have a little something to help re-charge every area of your life.

Ready to reset your energy and get back on track for 2021? Click HERE to register now for our free virtual ESSENCE Wellness House!



Scroll down to check out just a few of the topics we’ll be covering and then be sure to join us on Thursday, January 28 at www.essencestudios.com beginning at 6PM EST for more of everything you won’t want to miss!

~Well Woman Trailblazer: Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will join us to speak about how she helped develop the Moderna vaccine, which was created to combat the COVID pandemic that continues to sweep across the globe. As a research fellow at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Corbett and her team led first-stage vaccine clinical trials.

~Ahead of The Curve: The Healthy Road To Body Positivity presented by Nordstrom

Dr. Adia Gooden and Lifestyle Influencer Chante Burkett will join ESSENCE Senior Editor Brande Victorian for a candid conversation about maintaining your curves and your health simultaneously.

~Healthy Quick Meals Ideas For Dinner

Lifestyle Expert Rosalynn Daniels joins us with quick and tasty recipe ideas that the whole family will love.

~3 Tips To Your Physical Wellbeing presented by Walmart

Dr. Cheryl Pegus joins us to provide a few tips for resetting to give our physical wellbeing a needed boost.

~Healthy Habits Of Happy Couples

Black Love co-creators Codie and Tommy Oliver, Certified Therapist Nedra Tawwab and Licensed Sex & Relationship Therapist Shadeen Francis join ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn to share habits they’ve adapted as a couple that have helped sustain their marriage.



~Improve The Quality of Your Sleep

Dr. Charlene Gamaldo joins us with some much-needed tips to help us get a good night’s rest.



~Getting Your Financial Home In Order: 5 Keys To Building Wealth

Personal Finance Expert Dominique Broadway breaks down how we can get on track to building sustainable wealth and streams of income for ourselves and our families.

~Skin & Scalp Care 411

Dr. Crystal Aguh and Dr. Michelle Henry join Look Good, Live Well founder Ariane Turner for a chat about everything we need to know when it comes to caring for our skin and our scalps.



~Body Invasion: Conquering Fibroids & Menopause

WisePause Lifestyle founder Denise Pins and Nutritionist Gessie Thompson join ESSENCE Lifestyle Editor Jasmine Grant for an important discussion about navigating fibroids & menopause as Black women.



~Diabetes Prevention 911

Dr. Lauren Powell and Freedom At The Mat creator Olivia Scott give us the real on which habits to avoid, cut out—and pick up—on the road to eradicating diabetes in our communities.

