Let's Toast: How To Shake Up The Perfect Cocktail On National Espresso Martini Day

Getty Images

It’s everywhere; at every bar or restaurant, and if you search for it on Instagram, you’ll be scrolling for days. Of course we’re talking about the espresso martini, which continues to surge in popularity and even has its own holiday, National Espresso Martini Day on March 15. Though it’s one of those hate it or love it drinks, it’s absolutely the latter for anyone who wants a boozy pick me up or just an aesthetic cocktail that compliments their feed.

But in addition to being a cutesy caffeinated drink, Chauncey Jenkins says it’s so much more. “It’s a novel twist on familiar flavors that you already love,” says the Director of Beverage and Hospitality at Richmond’s Secret Supper Society. “Life is hard and stressful for people right now, so they want something they don’t have to think a lot about.” He also says it’s simply just a great pick me up in the evening for someone who’s had a long day and a fun, more adult alternative to the Red Bull and vodka.

The drink is pretty straightforward and essentially just three basic ingredients: espresso or cold brew, vodka, and coffee liqueur. And maybe the addition of a fourth ingredient if you opt for a syrup. Vodka tends to be the spirit of choice for many, but Jenkins, who’s been whipping up espresso martinis for more than a decade, started off making them with Zaya rum, with the Trinidadian spirit adding vanilla and a bit of spice. “I think people are going to try every iteration they can that fits the style of what it is that they’re doing,” he says, and that can range from a mezcal (like the recipe below) to bourbon.

The alcohol component of the espresso martini can vary, but “the coffee is doing most of the work in this drink,” says Jenkins. Preference can vary, but it essentially comes down to specific notes you love (fruity, earthy, etc.) and even how you’re drinking it; sipping like a classic, smooth martini or a heavier dessert cocktail. “Do you want the bitterness of the espresso there? Or if you don’t want it to be super, super bitter then maybe you want cold brew.” Also, those three coffee beans that accompany the espresso martini don’t always have to be purely aesthetic. They can serve a subtle, but impactful purpose, says Jenkins. Try toasting the beans or even spritzing them with bitters. Orange or lemon bitters could truly complement the flavors of the drink.

The market has quite a few ready-made options for espresso martinis, even a few non-alcoholic options, but like any good drink it’s all about the ratios if you plan to make your own. Typically two ounces of a spirit, one ounce of cold brew or espresso, one ounce of a coffee liqueur and a half ounce of optional simple syrup is the go-to. Adding way too much alcohol is a common error that can result in a terrible drink, and Jenkins suggests if you want a stronger cocktail, simply make a bigger batch.

Pastries and sweet treats like tiramisu or baklava pair well with an espresso martini, as well as chocolate, especially those with pistachios or hazelnuts. For a more savory and unexpected pairing, Jenkins says a Japanese or Thai red curry is the way to go. “The nutty and toasted notes of the coffee can work well with the spices and sweetness.”

For a fun spin on an espresso martini, the recipe below has a Mezcal base and even uses an iSi canister to create a nitro cold brew with an amazing texture. Jenkins says it’s ultra smooth and “almost like velvet on your tongue.” But no worries if you don’t have the tool to create the perfect foam, you can still make this concoction.

NITRO MEZCAL ESPRESSO MARTINI

Add the following to an iSi canister and let chill

Ilégal Reposado Mezcal – 2oz

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur – 1 1/2oz

Sonoma Syrup Co Blended Vanilla Syrup (Tahitian and Madagascar Vanilla Beans) – 1/4 oz

Once chilled, screw on an iSi nitro charger and vigorously shake container eight times. Place pour spout at an angle in a coupe or Nick and Nora glass and carefully tap the lever to slowly dispense. Add three dashes of Bittercube Chipotle Cacao Bitters in a circle with three lightly toasted espresso beans added to the center of the circle.

This drink can also be made without nitro and the canister. Just add the same proportions of mezcal, coffee liqueur and syrup to a shaker tin with ice, shake and strain into your glass of choice, and top with bitters and espresso beans.