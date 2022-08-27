First Ever Escalade-V Raises $500,000 At Barrett-Jackson To Benefit Michigan’s Only HBCU

Back in May, General Motors introduced the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V – an ultimate high-performance version of its high-riding luxury full-size SUV. And just a few short months after, the very first 2023 Cadillac Escalade V to ever roll off of the production line sold for more than half a million dollars to benefit Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, Michigan’s only historically Black college and university and the nation’s first HBCU to reopen.

Reestablished in 2021 under the leadership of prominent footwear industry designer, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole Lewis College is the pipeline HBCU for career education and professional development in the design industry. PLC offers programs in design, sustainability, business, STEM and more to serve young Black creatives across industries.

“We are both grateful to Cadillac for its contribution toward diversifying the design industry and for providing support to the next generation of creative talent,” said Dr. Edwards. “In a city well known for both design and automotive manufacturing, we are proud to have Cadillac as a supporter in this incredibly important effort that will literally change the face of the entire design industry.”

And that’s not where it ends. Edwards, will collaborate with the buyer to create a one-of-one pair of shoes, as well as an exclusive signed and framed 12-inch x 18-inch design-studio theme sketch of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V on the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available Summer 2022.

“Cadillac champions big dreams and bold ambitions, and we are thrilled with this auction result,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “We are grateful to Barrett-Jackson for providing a platform that will help make a difference for the next generation of creatives in Cadillac’s hometown of Detroit.”

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the brand’s first-ever Sports Utility Vehicle to wear the V-Series badge. Priced from $149,990, the 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade-V is the brand’s most powerful SUV yet.