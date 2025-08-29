Emani Richardson Still Doesn't Speak To Adiz 'Bambi' Benson: 'I Don't Want Any Parts Of That'

Moses Robinson/FilmMagic

Rapper Lil Scrappy’s daughter Emani Richardson has exited her teens and is now a 20-year-old young lady. She was recently a guest on Reginae Carter’s new podcast Heir Time, another star kid, where they discussed growing up as the children of famous parents. Scrappy shares Richardson with his ex, TV personality Erica Dixon, whom he dated for about nine years.

During the interview, Carter asked Richardson how it felt when she had a public feud with her former step-mother, TV personality Adiz “Bambi” Benson in 2023. The college student and reality TV star had a public rift after Bambi accused Richardson’s mother of being abusive to the teen. The problems started when the then-high school student referred to Bambi as “that lady” during a live when fans kept asking questions about her. It led to a petty back-and-forth on social media before Bambi went public with the abuse accusations.



Before speaking on Bambi during the interview, Richardson referred to her once again as “that lady,” adding, “We do not say people’s names that we don’t like.”

“She’s disrespected my mother. She’s disrespected my father. When you disrespect them, you disrespect me. So I don’t want any parts of that,” she explained. “I feel like any child would feel that way about their parents, especially when you’re close.”

Carter also inquired about Richardson’s relationship with her siblings, from Scrappy and Bambi’s marriage, since the conflict had occurred.

“I feel like my relationship with my siblings is still what it was before,” she began. “They have said certain things that have caught me by surprise but you know, that happens.”

Lil Scrappy married Bambi in 2017, and they had three children together: Breland, Xylo, and Cali. However, by 2023, their relationship had deteriorated beyond repair.

“I love them the same, they’re kids, they’re innocent, they didn’t do anything to me, and I didn’t do anything to them and they’re my blood,” she continued speaking on her younger brother and sisters.

“Even if they do get mad at me, I will always love them, but it’s a place of understanding because I went through the same thing with their mother, and they’re gonna see that too. I’m sure they will understand.”

As mentioned, following the “that lady” comments and Bambi’s issue with them, the Love and Hip Hop star accused Erica Dixon of physically abusing Richardson and claimed the now 20-year-old had confided in her about it at the time.

“Since your child was 8 she confided in me about you bullying her and two piecing her a–,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“I let people think otherwise and never spoke up because Scrapp was handling it with the court and she was underage.”

Richardson claimed those allegations were untrue and there has since been a rift between the two. It’s unclear whether Bambi offered an apology, but Richardson said she doesn’t need one and noted that she has moved on, during an Instagram Live in February.