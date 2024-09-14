Children's Clothing Brand, Elle Olivia Partners With Michelle Obama’s 'When We All Vote' To Launch HerFuture Apparel

Elle Olivia

Elle Olivia, the lifestyle company for confident girls and their moms, recently unveiled a powerful new apparel collection launched in collaboration with When We All Vote, the national, nonpartisan voting initiative founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama. With this initiative, Elle Olivia and When We All Vote have unveiled the HerFuture collection, an empowering fashion line designed to unite families to actively participate in our democracy to safeguard the future of our daughters.

Founded in 2022, Elle Olivia is a lifestyle company for confident girls and their moms. The brand is the true manifestation of a vision that every little girl can be strong and confident and have the power to dream big. Elle Olivia was created to allow girls to express themselves and see a world where anything is possible. Each piece in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to foster big dreams and aspirations in every girl, starting from a young age.

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the voting culture and increase participation in every election by helping close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters nationwide and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and future generations. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

“We are excited to join forces with When We All Vote to bring this meaningful collection to life,” said Marty McDonald, CEO and Founder of Elle Olivia. “Our brand is rooted in more than just fashion; it’s about fostering inclusivity and empowering our daughters. Together with When We All Vote, we hope to inspire parents and families to use their voices and votes to pave the way for a brighter future.”

The HerFuture collection aims to mobilize parents and families to vote and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable society for future generations. Featuring an assortment of empowering sweatshirts for young girls and their mothers, this collection makes a statement and makes an impact. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from each sale will directly support When We All Vote’s mission to increase participation in every election.

“At When We All Vote, we know our future is up to us, and we are proud to partner with Elle Olivia to support the next generation of leaders,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. “Making our voices heard and participating in our democracy is about our daughters, families, schools, and communities. The HerFuture collection reminds us to lead by example, ensure our communities are registered and ready to vote, and make a lasting impact.”

The HerFuture collection reflects organizations’ commitment to civic engagement and community action. As the upcoming election approaches, this initiative underscores the urgency of protecting the rights and opportunities of future generations. The campaign furthers Elle Olivia’s mission to empower young girls and When We All Vote’s efforts to encourage voter participation.

The Elle Olivia x When We All Vote HerFuture collection is available on the Elle Olivia e-commerce site through September 27th. To support this initiative and explore the collection, visit Elle Olivia’s HerFuture Campaign and follow @shopelleolivia on Instagram.