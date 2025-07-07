EFOC 2025: May The Best Beignet Win!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Toya Johnson speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At today’s 2025 ESSENCE Of Culture, we had an epic beignet battle featuring classic bakers and chefs who went head-to-head to create the most delicious version of this iconic New Orleans treat.

A panel of New Orleans-based judges and culinary-trained professionals, including Brittney Walker of B Sweet Bistro & Bakery, baker Duana Lawrence, chef Carla Briggs, and judges Robert Harrison of Loretta’s and Tamsy Kambi, tasted, critiqued, and crowned the Beignet Champion.

The competition was one for the books, led by Toya Johnson-Rushing, and delved into the nuanced history of beignets in New Orleans and beyond, which originated in the city in the 18th century. From sweet beignets and banana bread to seafood-stuffed ones, there was something for each audience member to marvel at and salivate over.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Keith Lee speaks during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Johnson shared that she prefers powdered sugar beignets but opened the floor to the audience to share their thoughts. While each judge created the beignets on stage in front of the audience, their approaches differed as they were adding various ingredients. After a surprise guest judge appearance by Keith Lee, foodie influencer, the winner was Chef Brittney!

The secret to a good beignet? Putting love in your food!