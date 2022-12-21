Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season

Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.

“This year, I wanted to do more than the norm,” says Austin. “I’ve been blessed with such a wonderful foundation that allows me to go above and beyond my heart’s desires regarding giving back. These families have been hand-picked and deserve this and more.”

In addition to providing homes and scholarships, Austin and her team hosted a holiday giveaway at the Cascade on Monday, December 19th. Families from all over Metro Atlanta came to fellowship and partake in holiday cheer. The giveaway also included appearances and volunteerism from celebrity and public figures such as T.I. Harris, Kollision (Quality Control Music), Mandeecee and Yandy Smith-Harris, Fly Guy DC, Mayor Andre Dickens, Dr. Contessa from Married to Medicine, and RHOA beaus, Ralph Pittman, Dennis McKinley.

The families selected to receive new townhomes were transported to sprinter vans outside Cascade to view their newly furnished homes. Once the families arrived at their new homes, the children ran to their rooms in excitement, and their parents cried and thanked Austin for the blessing.

She also provided the families with resources to maintain their homes, including paying their rent for up to a year and employment at restaurants and local businesses throughout Atlanta. But the giving didn’t stop there. Austin revealed to the families that she had partnered with Chase Bank to open each family’s checking accounts, and Dennis Mckinley of CRU Lounge would make their first deposit.

Talk about giving back!