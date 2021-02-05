Loading the player…

Lifestyle Expert and Content Creator Rosalynn Daniels stopped by our virtual ESSENCE Wellness House to share one of her go-to recipes when she’s cooking for her family. In addition to being in intentional about selecting meals that her whole family loves, the mother of three says she also strives to find healthy meals that don’t take too much time to prepare.

Check out the video above to get details on the recipe and then be sure to head over to www.essencestudios.com for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Wellness House.

ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Nordstrom and Walmart.