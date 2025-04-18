Chef Lenora Chong And Son, Restaurateur Larry Morrow, Share A Cherished Easter Recipe From Their Family Table

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Larry Morrow and his mother, celebrated chef Lenora Chong, know a thing or two about making guests feel like family. Morrow, a renowned New Orleans-based restaurateur and the mind behind Morrow Hospitality Group, takes pride in the hospitality his roster of elite establishments shows guests, an important quality he learned from the matriarchs in his life.

“My mom would invite people over and cook for our family, our friends, and prepare this big buffet for holidays and make everyone feel like they are part of our family, [even] if they aren’t relatives,” Morrow says. “Also, my grandmother [Sun Chong], she’s one of those people, no matter who it is, if she considers you family or you’re a friend of a friend, she’ll try to fill you up with food.”

Lenora Chong, who serves as the head chef for restaurants Morrow’s and Monday, says that her love for bringing people together stems from watching her Korean family as a child. That appreciation continued to flourish after she moved to the States with her mother at six years old.

“When we came to the States and I made American friends, I would break out my mother’s China, and I would set up a little space on the floor in my bedroom, and I would want to host my friends,” Chong recalls. “I would steal the popcorn and the potato chips and get some Kool Aid, and I wanted to make it formal, so I would set it with a glass, a plate, a bowl, and some silverware.”

Korean heritage is a focal point of their restaurants’ mouthwatering menus and overall story. Dishes including sweet chili wings, gumbo ramen, and bulgogi pay homage to the family’s lineage and legacy, while keeping New Orleans locals and high-profile guests, from Patti Labelle to Keith Lee, coming back for more.

“Storytelling is a key component in what we do,” says Morrow, “because it’s not just restaurants that we’re building. We’re building culture. We’re building an experience. We’re building a connection with people. And I think the best way to build a connection with people is through food and to tell them [our] story.”

Outside of their restaurant kitchens, Chong keeps the family’s Korean heritage on full display during birthdays and major food holidays, often straying away from typical American fare.

“[There have been times where] I’m like, ‘Scrap this. I’m sick of eating all this American food. Let’s do a full Korean menu,’ and my mom and I will get in the kitchen,” she says.

Korean staples for the family include a vegetable-packed glass noodle stir-fry called japchae, and, as previously mentioned, bulgogi, a dish made of tender, marinated beef. Because Morrow doesn’t eat meat, Chong makes sure to include seafood options, like baked salmon, and vegetarian dishes for him to enjoy.

“Becoming vegetarian has really altered the way [she creates holiday menus] because, in Korean culture, it’s a lot of beef, a lot of pork, even with American culture, [there’s] a lot of chicken,” he says.

Although good food is important, togetherness takes precedence during these feasts.

“The tradition is us coming together,” Morrow says, “no matter what we’re eating.”

Easter, in particular, holds a special place for the family.

“It is an opportunity to honor the resurrection, while gathering multiple generations in fellowship and love,” the chef says. “Through shared meals, meaningful activities, and heartfelt conversation, we strengthen the bonds that unite us, cherishing the blessings of faith, family, and enduring connection.”

Chong says that the holiday is “a big seafood day for [the family].” If you want to try out something new for your spread this year, reminiscent of what Chong puts on display for loved ones, try out her recommended recipe below:

Lenora Chong’s Cornish Hens With Seafood Cornbread Stuffing

Ingredients for Cornish Hen:

5 Cornish hens (cleaned and cut in half)

dried thyme

Lenora’s Cajun House Seasoning

butter

cooking spray

Ingredients for Seafood Cornbread Stuffing:

Cornbread

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

1 cup milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Seafood

1/3 cup green peppers

1/3 cup, diced red peppers

1/2 cup diced onions

1/3 cup diced celery

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Two bay leaves (remove after cooking)

1 pound of lump crab meat

1 pound of 31/40 peeled and deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons of salted butter

1 tablespoon of dried thyme

3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

20 ounces of water

Instructions for Seafood Cornbread Stuffing

Preheat the oven to 400F In a bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, and vegetable oil Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir to combine Pour the batter into a greased 8 x 8-inch baking dish for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean In a large skillet, melt butter and sauté onions, peppers, celery, bay leaves, and garlic, until translucent Add shrimp and 3 tablespoons of Lenora’s Cajun House seasoning Add 2 tablespoons of dried thyme Next, add water and allow it to simmer Add crab meat and fold in ground cornbread Finish off with fresh parsley set to the side

Instructions for Cornish Hens