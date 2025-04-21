Drew Sidora Says Judge Unsealing Her Divorce Case Is ‘Like A Nightmare’

Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Drew Sidora has been going through a drawn-out divorce publicly since February 2023. On the April 20 episode of the show, Sidora opened up about how the lengthy process is further fracturing the relationship with her ex, Ralph Pittman, ahead of another court appearance.

“The longer this divorce process prolongs itself, it makes things more contentious between Ralph and I,” Sidora told cameras on her way to the court house. “There’s always opportunity for us to mediate, but I feel like Ralph definitely wants to fight. I’m just hoping in this court date we can make some movement.”

A pressing issue the artist wants to resolve in court is her soon-to-be ex-husband living in the basement of their shared home. Obtaining Ralph’s financial records is another lingering issue.

The singer also explained that one of her priorities was to keep their divorce file sealed to protect their children from the details of the divorce. More specifically, Drew told producers that she’s fearful about what her kids would read about their dad if the file was unsealed. The former couple share three children together–Josiah (Who Drew had in a previous relationship), Machai and Aniya.

Unfortunately Drew revealed during the show that none of her objectives were met at the court appearance and the judge ruled to “unseal our divorce case.” Additionally, Ralph wasn’t required to cough up all of his financial documents and was granted permission to continue residing in the basement of their home.

“I don’t know why Ralph wanted to unseal the case,” Sidora said. “It’s like a nightmare. My kids will have to see everything on the internet, and that is my biggest fear.”

She continued, “Was there ever love? Was there ever a friendship? I just feel like we were better than this.”

During the confessionals, Ralph told his side of the story explaining why he wanted the judge to unseal their divorce records.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about me and Drew. And I think the biggest misconception is that I didn’t care for my wife,” he said, adding that he wanted to unseal the records, “because we need transparency with everything going on.”

“I’ve made mistakes throughout the course of our marriage, but Drew has too,” he admitted. “And so I believe unsealing of the records gives 100% equal playing field.”

The former couple began their journey on the RHOA during season 13 and always had a controversial relationship. On episode two of that season, the couple got into a fight at their six-year anniversary dinner over Ralph disappearing for three days on a solo trip and have continued to be at odds since.

Ralph and Drew met during a press tour back in 2013 and got married six months later. However, they both sprinted to file for divorce within an hour of each other after almost nine years of marriage. In terms of why they both decided to get divorced, in June 2023, Sidora shared the reasons on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. There wasn’t a single reason why their love soured.

“I think it was a culmination of just the years of enduring and enduring. And as a wife, you know, my parents have been married for 60 years, so I only saw two people who loved each other and constantly fought for their marriage. That’s how I was raised,” Drew shared. “But I think at a point when it’s public humiliation and dealing with things that are now coming out in front of the camera, it was a breaking point that I reached.”