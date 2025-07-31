Dreka Gates Files For Divorce From Kevin Gates After Nearly 10 Years

Getty

October would have marked ten years of marriage for Kevin and Dreka Gates, but instead, the former couple is headed for divorce. The wellness entrepreneur, 38, filed for divorce from the rapper, 39, on Wednesday, July 30.

Dreka, who managed the rapper for almost two decades, wants joint legal and physical custody of their two kids Islah, 12, and Khaza, 11. She also wants spousal support and to prevent Kevin from receiving the same type of support.

The date of separation listed in the filing is July 10 while the reason for divorce Dreka cited is irreconcilable differences.

The divorce filing comes just a few months after the rapper was publicly seen coupled up with social media personality Brittany Renner, who claimed they were married and got divorced after 52 days. Fans were shocked to hear this, considering Dreka and Kevin were still legally married at the time. Some speculate that the two weren’t legally married and instead had a muslim wedding or Nikah without involving the courts. After splitting up, Renner shared the divorce news with the public, also including that she has no regrets.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” Brittany, 33, told REAL 92.3 LA in a June interview. “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam where it’s basically—you have 90 days to see if you’re pregnant, then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days it’s for reconciliation, because Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

That said, the Gates hadn’t been spotted together in some time, which had fans speculating that they may have split up. To further fuel breakup allegations, in May, rumors surfaced that the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native stepped out on her soon-to-be ex-husband with her trainer. However, the mom of two quickly put that rumor to bed.

“I HAVE to address this because it’s gone a little too far and I don’t care for social media to continue to spread this misinformation,” she wrote. “I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER. And just to make it CLEAR, sorry ladies but I am strictly [eggplant emoji] and I do not do plastic. I need the real thang! Please and thank you.”

We’re hoping the divorce proceeds peacefully and the parents can co-parent while moving forward in their respective new chapters.