Dream Kardashian Hit The Runway And Stole The Show At New York Fashion Week

Many of us may remember when Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, gave birth to Dream Kardashian. It’s hard to believe that adorable child has sprouted into an eight-year-old girl. Not only is Dream growing, but the beautiful youth is also finding her footing on the runway. Dream strutted for the Zeus & Lexi Kids show at New York Fashion Week recently, making it her second time walking for the brand during NYFW.

Her mom was right by her side, helping her get her face ready for the cameras.

Last year, Dream also walked the Zeus & Lexi Kids runway show with Art Hearts Fashion. The little model has broad interests that also expand to music. Some might not know that Dream released her first single, “Besties Do It Better,” in June 2024.

White gives her daughter the space to be creative and isn’t running a tight ship when it comes to helping her actualize her dreams. She’s proud.

“Dream is just, she’s learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things,” the 37-year-old told Entertainment Tonight last summer about her daughter’s burgeoning music career. “Dream has many talents, so it isn’t just, ‘Oh, she wants to do music.’ She does everything. She’s just so fun.”

When asked how she’s supporting her daughter’s aspirations around that time, White replied, “Just honestly letting her be creative. It’s not like a thing where she’s on a schedule: ‘Hey, you have to go to the studio.’ Whenever she gets the urge, which it is an urge, you can’t just force it. Music has to be in you.”

White had Dream with former partner Rob Kardashian (she’s actually the only Kardashian grandchild with the family’s famous last name), and they had a topsy-turvy co-parenting relationship at one point. However, time sometimes does the trick, and their relationship seems to be in a sweet spot now.

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing,” she told PEOPLE in August. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Angela also has an older son, King Cairo, with her ex, Tyga.