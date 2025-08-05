Dove Launches First Women’s Wellness Collection to Support Perimenopause and Menopause

Dove

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Dove is rolling out its boldest launch yet: the brand’s first-ever Women’s Wellness Collection, created for the 30% of U.S. women navigating perimenopause and menopause. This new, hormone-conscious line is vulva-safe and developed in collaboration with dermatologists and OB/GYNs to deliver targeted care for common symptoms women experience like itching, dryness, odor, and sensitivity.

“The Dove Women’s Wellness Range is the latest expression of the brand’s long-standing commitment to real beauty, real care and real conversations,” said Ellen Shepard, Senior Research & Development Director at Unilever. “By leveraging Unilever’s expertise in surfactant science, odor and sweat management and the microbiome, we’re turning women’s needs into advanced, personalized care.”

Dove

This launch is major considering hormonal shifts are real, and there are a lack of products that cater to women experiencing them. In fact, 43% of women over 45 are actively searching for skincare that meets their changing bodies. Dove heard them and responded with a wellness line that puts science, comfort, and care front and center.

Alongside the launch, Dove is introducing “Made with TMI,” a campaign designed to destigmatize conversations around hormonal health. This campaign builds community through honesty, celebrates real symptoms, and reminds women that speaking up is a powerful form of self-care.

The Dove Women’s Wellness Collection, which launched exclusively on Amazon on August 4, includes four thoughtfully designed products:

Glycolic Serum Wash : A smoothing, exfoliating body wash that helps manage sweat and odor-related skin changes, especially during hormonal shifts.



: A smoothing, exfoliating body wash that helps manage sweat and odor-related skin changes, especially during hormonal shifts. Cleansing Oil : This ultra-hydrating blend contains 50% glycerin to deeply moisturize dry, itchy skin while soothing sensitivity.



: This ultra-hydrating blend contains 50% glycerin to deeply moisturize dry, itchy skin while soothing sensitivity. Whole Body Wash : A gentle, vulva-safe cleanser infused with hyaluronic acid, designed to support skin hydration from head to toe.



: A gentle, vulva-safe cleanser infused with hyaluronic acid, designed to support skin hydration from head to toe. Ultra Gentle Balm: A fast-absorbing, nourishing balm made with Dove’s vulva nourishment serum for long-lasting moisture and comfort.

This collection breaks new ground by placing hormonal health at the center of personal care. Women in midlife are not only juggling careers, caregiving, and identity shifts, but also facing real physiological changes that deserve to be catered to.

The “Made with TMI” campaign is a reminder that when women talk about what’s really going on with their bodies, they can inspire positive change.