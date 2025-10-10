I Needed A Break From Motherhood, So I Went To The Dominican Republic And Found Myself — And Deepak Chopra

Hyatt

Everything I do revolves around my family. From the food that I cook, the events I agree to attend, to when I can get my hair and nails done (guilt-free at least), and the way I spend “free” time. If I’m not ripping and running through the park or at the children’s museum, I’m taking one son to therapy, and the other to an after-school program. I even work out first thing in the morning so that it doesn’t conflict with my many responsibilities to my brood. If that doesn’t happen for some reason, such as oversleeping, my day starts chaotically.

And while I’m forever grateful for my family, I also find myself exhausted. I find rest and joy in traveling, but of course, trekking with children is anything but relaxing. So after months on end of traveling with my sons, from road trips to flying back to the Midwest to visit family, I needed a trip with my number one girl: myself.

When we think of “quality time,” we think of spending it with those we love. Our partners. Our kids. Our siblings and parents. It’s of peak importance, as noted in findings from Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, which recently released a study that inspired their latest campaign, Time Here Is Worth More. Findings indicate that when it comes to parents, 86% would like more time with their loved ones. More than half said that work needs, cramped schedules, and devices impede their ability to really be present at home, and 42 percent noted that they would take a “dream trip” with their family if money were no object.

For couples, one in three noted that they don’t get enough quality time together, and the women in these relationships, 35%, actually said they were craving togetherness, versus 26% of men. A whopping 84 percent of people surveyed said that travel improves their relationship.

But what about people who need quality time with themselves? Parenting, being a wife, and even being an employee all take up so much of my identity. That’s why solo travel has always meant so much to me and my spirit. And per the study, it means the same to many others.

A significant 54% of my fellow solo travelers said they travel because they need a reset, while 58% want a new experience, and 50% want something to look forward to. After months of abiding by the same routine, exercising, mothering, working, trying to fit in date nights, figuring out the right time to call and check in with my aging parents, going to therapy, cleaning and cooking, and repeating, I needed something else to look forward to. So when Hyatt invited me to check out one of their newest all-inclusive properties, Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Miches, Dominican Republic, I jumped at the chance. As the weeks passed and the travel date drew closer, my excitement grew. I was going to get to really relax in a locale that I’d never been to before for a few days, an experience that I knew would do me good. An added bonus? I was going to get to hear from Deepak Chopra, M.D.

The author behind the beloved The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, wellness guru, and mindfulness pioneer, is collaborating with Hyatt. He’s a member of their new Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board, and is offering a new in-resort experience: Mindful Moments, utilizing tools like DeepakChopra.ai, to answer questions guests have that can help them feel more grounded. Whatever question you have, you share, and you get an answer that you’ll hear in Chopra’s voice!

But I got to experience him in the flesh. He spoke to our small group one evening about being aware of your surroundings, listening to the ocean, understanding how we’re one with the universe, noting that “Trees are your lungs. If they didn’t breathe, you wouldn’t breathe.” Facts. We also did intention setting and a practice to be still. Who are you? What is your deepest desire? What is your purpose? And what are you grateful for?

He also emphasized the importance of being present in our travel moments, noting that the present is all we really have. “The present is the junction of two things that don’t exist,” he remarked, referring to the past and the future. So put down those phones and enjoy the moment. “A photo has no life in it,” he noted. “Periodically ask yourself, ‘Am I here?’ When you ask yourself, you’ll be present.” It all starts when you get off the plane. Chopra stated that one of the best ways to deal with jet lag was by grounding yourself. Putting your feet in the sand. Feeling the water. Touching the trees. Travel is truly a chance to connect, if you’re willing to forgo the distractions.

So, after spending more time than I would like finishing up some work initially, I decided to take Chopra’s advice and be present. While vacationing on the sprawling, adults-only Secrets property, which is attached to the Dreams property for families, tucked away on the secluded Playa Esmeralda shoreline, I did something I hadn’t in years — I swam. In addition to observing the beauty of the turquoise waters that lined the resort, I spent a lot of time in the resort’s pools. And seriously, I swam. When I travel with my kids, I often focus on keeping an eye on them, helping them enjoy splash pads and kiddie waterparks. I also don’t often feel like I have the time, when I’m with them, to worry about washing and trying to dry my very thick hair. But this time, I didn’t care. I spent time with individuals who were a part of my press trip, and also by myself, swimming back and forth, putting my head deep in the water, feeling the water cover me and offer respite.

I also ate well. Whether I was checking out the Market Café in the mornings, eating a mix of local specialities, fruits and meats, or dining with my peers, partaking in a take on Mediterranean cuisine at Meraki, learning about Dominican eats at Dona Altagracia, or filling my face gleefully at Bordeaux, offering delicious French fare, I was full every evening. And I never went hungry, even when I wasn’t in the restaurants.

The Barefoot Grill, which sat next to one of the resort’s pool areas that was known for its dance parties, offers pizza, burgers, and other comfort foods for people looking for a quick bite, which I always took back to my room to eat on my balcony or to scarf down while I watched local television, pretending to understand Spanish. Coco Café, open 24 hours, offered a variety of delicious treats, including ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, and sweet snacks, perfect for in-between times. Meanwhile, the room service menu, which blended everything from soups and sandwiches to expansive plates, was a great option for breakfast in bed or a lazy lunch.

And amid relaxation, I still made time for movement, including outside the pool. The resort’s gym, brand-spanking new, was filled with Technogym bikes, treadmills, and plenty of weights and space. And while I met up with fellow journalists and the Hyatt team for dinners and immersive experiences, such as painting the symbolic Muñecas Limé figurines, yoga on the beach, and experiencing a cacao route (the Dominican is known for its organic cacao) and the famous Montaña Redonda with its sweeping views, I often was alone. And it was good to be that way for the first time in a while.

For American travelers, per the Hyatt survey, a whopping 90 percent noted that vacations improve their mood, with 22% saying that the mood boost continued for a week after their trip. About 63% of respondents prefer a relaxing vacation over seeking adventure, the latter desire shared by 37%. In the Hyatt survey, 62% believe that traveling is about having quality time. I can relate to all of this. I wanted to relax, boost my mood, and spend quality time with myself. I did that. While I was only in town for a few days, the peace of mind I found allowed me to hop back into my responsibilities without the same level of overstimulation that has become a norm for me when I returned home. While away, I was able to sleep a little longer, taking up space in a bed by myself, which is not the norm for me. And more than anything, while enjoying the newness of Secrets Playa Esmeralda, I was able to spend time getting to know myself better. Marriage, motherhood, and the experiences in between have changed me. So getting to move at my own pace, to figure out the things I really wanted to do and do them when I felt like it, or do nothing at all, gave me the chance to truly be present. I was reminded that the present is a gift.