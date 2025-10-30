DK Metcalf Gets Candid About Knowing Normani Was The One

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Stagwell; River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

You have to respect a celebrity couple that has mastered the art of privacy. Singer Normani and NFL player DK Metcalf surprised fans when they announced their engagement earlier this year, as they’ve done such a great job of not allowing themselves to be captured together publicly, falling in love behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with the Mani Petty show, the NFL player shared a few sweet musings about his wife-to-be and how he knew she was the one. The couple began their relationship in 2023.

“After about a year and a half, because I had never been in a relationship longer than a year,” he explained of when it hit home. “And I started to have a gravitational pull towards her mom and her father and my sisters were having conversations with her so I was like alright, this is good.”

The interviewer asked whether he was nervous proposing, to which Metcalf responded, “Yeah, I wasn’t nervous until the day of.”

While Metcalf knew he wanted to take things to the next level with Normani a year and a half into their relationship, he didn’t propose until year three. She also had no idea what type of ring she’d be getting because the NFL player said he never asked that. The 27-year-old also added that the singer had no idea a proposal was on the horizon.

“No, she had no idea. I even told her I didn’t want to get married. That’s how thrown off she was,” Metcalf said.

There are multiple firsts happening for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver during this season of his life. In addition to this engagement, it’s also the first time he’s been in love. During the interview, he revealed that he wasn’t truly in love in previous relationships.

“I thought I had been. But no, not never, I never felt it this way,” he said.

Metcalf may have manifested Normani because two years before they met, her “Motivation” music video popped up on the TV screen in his locker room. During an interview with Vogue, she recalled him telling her that he knew she’d be his one day after seeing that video.

“He [later told me] like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That’s going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’”

The proposal was as romantic as they come. Metcalf sent Normani bouquets of flowers every Wednesday for several months. The idea was inspired by the Juwanna Mann movie. Vivica Fox’s character said, ‘It would just be nice to receive flowers on a Wednesday,’ and so that’s exactly what the NFL star did for his lady.

With each bouquet, he sent a card detailing their romance; the final card ended with the proposal.

The lovebirds are already busy wedding planning and we’re looking forward to seeing how their big day turns out!