Djimon Hounsou’s Ex Arrested After Alleged Incident Turns Physical

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Ri’za Marie, Fela Hounsou, Djimon Hounsou and Kenzo Lee Hounsou attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Djimon Hounsou found himself the victim of an assault recently, and the assailant is his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children. We know what you’re thinking: Who knew he had more than one child?

Honsou’s ex-girlfriend, Riza Marie Simpson, was arrested for punching him in the face. On Friday, January 16, Simpson was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and charged with “battery – family violence.”

Although Simpson is being charged now, the alleged incident took place back in December. The Gladiator star told police that his ex was given a notice to vacate the property as he didn’t want her living there anymore, according to the police report. Simpson had been living there for about three to four years. Apparently, asking her to leave triggered the altercation.

“Mr. Hounsou stated that after telling Ms. Simpson to leave, Ms. Simpson was upset and stood by the driver side door of his vehicle inside the garage to retrieve a set of keys for the house when he was trying to leave the location,” the police report, obtained from Entertainment Weekly, read. “Mr. Hounsou stated that Ms. Simpson then begins to strike his face with a closed fist causing his left eye to be red and slightly swollen. Mr. Hounsou stated that he recently got surgery on his eyes prior from him being hit to his left eye. Mr. Hounsou left the house to come to the Zone 2 precinct to document this incident.”

The police report and assault allegations led to an arrest warrant being issued by the Atlanta Police Department. Simpson wasn’t taken into custody until recently, when she was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. She is alleged to have given officers false information after being confronted by them, per TMZ. According to the police report, her children were present in the home when she was arrested.

While Simpson was released shortly after posting a $500 bond, she was moved to the Fulton County jail due to the arrest warrant. A court date was set for January 21, so her fate should be determined shortly.

The star and Simpson have kept their relationship private, so it’s unclear what the exact timeline is. However, the two-time Oscar nominee’s relationship with Kimora Lee Simmons was public and lasted from 2007 to 2012. They share one son together named Kenzo.