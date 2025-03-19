A Different Kind Of Park: Why Your Next Family Reunion Should Be At Disney World

Courtesy of the author

My family has hosted annual gatherings for as long as I can remember, and I’ve eagerly anticipated them each year from childhood through adulthood. These family reunions are a cherished time for multiple generations to come together, bond, and connect with our roots. We share stories about our ancestry and pass down traditions, like how to make Grandma’s famous cake or her beloved side dish. As the day goes on, a lively, competitive game of spades often ensues, filled with plenty of friendly trash talk. There might even be an impromptu talent show, with the Uncles and the youngest family members showing off their best dance moves. And, of course, no gathering is complete without a flurry of photos for the ‘gram. It’s a joyous celebration of family, culture, and reunification—a tradition that remains a cornerstone of many Black clans.

As you search for the perfect location for your next family reunion, consider Florida. Specifically, Disney World. Here, the classic elements of a family reunion and Disney’s enchantment merge, creating a magical gathering for all ages. Disney has a unique way of bringing families together, fostering a deep sense of unity and togetherness that is truly special. It’s a place where every member of the family, from the youngest to the oldest, can feel a part of something bigger.

ORLANDO, FL – MAY 31: The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse float passes by during the daily Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Disney Has More Than Theme Parks

One of the most exciting aspects of planning a family reunion at Disney is the sheer variety of activities available. From thrilling rides to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone, regardless of age, taste, interest, or ability. This diversity ensures that your family will be entertained and engaged, making for a truly memorable and exhilarating experience.

For instance, my mom is a retired art teacher. Attendees like her would enjoy Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression outside the parks. It’s a series of murals by local and international artists. You can do the walk solo or with an art guide. The Springs is also fun to shop or find things to commemorate the trip, like making custom candy at the M&M store or personalized bracelets at the Little Words Project shop.

Within the parks, younger kids will have a blast at the parades and enjoy memorable dining experiences where they can meet their favorite characters. In contrast, teens, tweens, and the young at heart can tackle every thrill ride imaginable. For family members who aren’t thrill-seekers (like me), Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ratatouille, and Toy Story Mania are non-roller coasters with just as much excitement. Animal lovers will enjoy a safari in the Animal Kingdom, where they can see rhinos, zebras, and other African wildlife up close.

Planning a visit during Epcot’s special events, like the Festival of The Arts, is a great idea for those who like to fuse art, culture, and food. Here, you can find native foods and drinks from 11 countries, such as Spain, Germany, France, and Mexico. I loved acting as a tour guide, sharing interesting facts with my family at each pavilion representing places I have visited.

There are also opportunities to take behind-the-scenes tours, attend shows like Disney on Broadway, partake in golf outings, or enjoy nature through fishing and horseback riding.

Without a doubt, the perfect way to wrap up a day at Disney is with the fireworks show. My family and I treat ourselves to dessert parties, where we have a special spot to watch the fireworks while indulging in a variety of sweet treats. It’s an absolute must.

There’s a Resort for Every Family Size

We’ve stayed at Disney as a large group on several occasions and as smaller groups staying both on and off the property. However, it’s better to remain on the property, especially with the variety of lodging available. You can enjoy complimentary transportation, stunning views of the parks, character visits, and other amenities and on-site activities. Plus, guests of any Disney resort get free water park admission on their check-in day.

However, no matter how many people are in your group or your budget, there’s a resort that can accommodate your family’s needs with spacious rooms and home away from home amenities like a full kitchen and laundry services. The Cabins at Fort Wilderness, Disney’s Art of Animation, and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort are ideal for up to six guests in a room. If you need space for eight family members, consider Disney’s Beach Club, Disney’s Coronado Springs, or Disney’s Polynesian Village. The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Wilderness Lodge, or Disney’s Contemporary can easily sleep 12 for larger parties.

Connected and neighboring rooms allow families to mingle with each other easily while maintaining their own space. You can also ask the resort about renting space for group meals or family reunion-specific events. After all, you’ll need somewhere to play a good game of spades!

ORLANDO, FL – MAY 31: Fireworks light up the sky above Cinderella’s Castle during the daily Happily Ever After light and fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Do the Parks Solo, but Together

Whether on a solo or a group trip, I am not Action Jackson. That means I value downtime. I also firmly believe that we can be solo together. In other words, we can do things as a group while also prioritizing our interests. The easiest way to do this is to decide which park you’ll visit each day and plan one or two whole group activities, such as eating a meal as a family or attending a show. The rest of the day is at everyone’s discretion. I also like this method because it lets family members have one-on-one time with each other. My sister and I had time to ourselves while the teens had fun roaming with each other as cousin/sibling groups. When we reconnected, everyone shared parts of their day. It was a great way to learn new things about each other and bond over shared experiences.

Pro tip: Have everyone download the “My Disney Experience” app to access park tickets, dining reservations, photo passes, and park maps. This also will help the organizer have a fun-filled day.

Don’t Forget the Matching Shirts

​​What’s a family reunion without a matching shirt? The two go hand-in-hand. Plus, it’s easy to spot your folks out in a crowd. We tend to get ours customized before the trip through an Etsy seller. You’ll need matching ears, too, which we get from Bauble Bar. They’re also a good place to get matching accessories like earrings, character bag charms, and custom Disney nameplate necklaces. But you can pop by World of Disney or any merch shop at Disney World for themed, one-of-a-kind gear for the whole family.

After returning from Disney with my crew, I realized our trip had all the ingredients of a perfect family reunion. We spent quality time together, enjoyed delicious meals, and we have hundreds of images capturing every moment thanks to the Photo Pass. I highly recommend it as the perfect setting for any brood looking to blend their love of travel with a love of family.