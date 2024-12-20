From The Cat Scat Lounge To Plaza De Coco: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship Is Literally An Adventure At Sea

Matt Stroshane, Disney

If you had told the young me that the older me would love a good cruise, I would have said, “Absolutely not.” The idea of being “stuck” on a ship in the middle of the ocean for days sounded like a nightmare back in the day, but after experiencing all they have to offer through different companies over the last few years, they’re my new go-to for a vacation that can give you everything you want in one place. And offering a peak entertainment experience, whether on land or sea, is something Disney does very well.

Named for everyone’s favorite music-loving feline from the film, Scat Cat Lounge will bring the groovy penthouse performance of “Ev’rybody Wants to be a Cat” into the real world for the first time aboard the Disney Treasure. The venue combines the elegance of an old-school jazz club with artistic references to “The Aristocats.” Guests will notice a variety of hidden cat details and nods to the classic film, including the paw-covered piano. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

I was reminded of this while checking out their newest ship in the Disney fleet, the Treasure. The vessel’s theme is adventure, so everything on the ship was designed with that in mind. Aladdin serves as the visual inspiration, because as Jason Roberts, Senior President of Disney Imagineering told me, when you think adventure you think of faraway lands, and nothing beats a genie and a magic carpet, right? There were also design nods and restaurants themed to other big adventure stories like Finding Nemo, Coco, Moana, and even recent hits like Jungle Cruise and more. With its first official sail with the public on Dec. 21, I gathered up my sons, my sister, and nephew and took to the seas towards the brand’s island, Castaway Cay, in the Bahamas for a preview cruise. As we made our way, we enjoyed a plethora of sights, sounds, flavors and experiences. The following things are worth booking your own trip on the Treasure for 2025.

Aboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco, the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.” Miguel and his familia take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates treasured family memories and togetherness with a festive dinner menu that offers a modern twist on traditional Mexican fare. (Matt Stroshane,, photographer)

The Dining Experiences

Can I be honest? The last time I was on a Disney cruise, the gorgeous Wish, I was pregnant. To be specific, I sailed in July and was due in October. In addition to my feet (and hips) hurting pretty easily with all the walking, my palate was transforming every day, so in transparency, I didn’t really enjoy my dining experiences. My aversions were pretty strong at that point.

But this time around, my sister-in-law and I couldn’t get enough of the offerings aboard the Treasure. Whether we were stuffing our faces at Worlds of Marvel, a restaurant paying homage, from top to bottom, drink to plate, to Marvel superheroes (it debuted on the Wish but has a different menu now), having a refined experience at 1923 with crab and upscale cocktails, dining on barbecue, burgers and ice cream cones after pool-time fun at Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods, or enjoying pancakes, hash browns and fresh fruit at buffet-style Marceline Market, we were well fed. A special shoutout has to go to Plaza de Coco, inspired by the Oscar-winning animated film Coco. In addition to getting to be immersed in a Dia de los Muertos celebration, the performers (Miguel and his family) were absolutely phenomenal. They delivered top-tier vocals as they played instruments and served traditional dance moves while we noshed on chips and salsa, empanadas, prime rib, churros, and more.

“Disney The Tale of Moana” brings Moana’s adventurous tale to life, for the first time on stage, in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. With set design and music bursting with elements of Pacific Islands culture that inspires the classic coming-of-age tale, this innovative production will immerse audiences in a transformational adventure across land and sea. Guests will experience Moana’s story like never before, showcasing new songs, large scale puppeteering, and innovative special effects. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

The Live Shows

I can’t emphasize enough how impressed I was with the live theater. I’ve seen many Broadway shows in my 13 years of living in New York City, and the Disney the Tale of Moana that plays on the ship could rival many of those performances. Fantastic! During our cruise experience, the Treasure presented live performances highlighting popular Disney films and characters right before bedtime for the kiddos, all offered in condensed shows (no more than an hour and 15 minutes). We gathered them all to check out the show, and from the puppetry to the singing talent and all of the culture that was highlighted, mirroring the hit film (which you could see the sequel to at the ship’s movie theater for free.99), we were on our feet. It was so much better than what we thought the play would be, and it brought us back to the ship’s theater the next night to enjoy a classic live performance of Beauty and the Beast, which was also entertaining, and for me, incredibly nostalgic.

The luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that entices guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

The Staterooms

I’ve done a few cruises with my family, and you go into every experience having to be mindful of the fact that the room won’t be close to what you would expect at a hotel due to limited space. However, Disney has other cruise lines beaten with the spaciousness of its staterooms. I had a party of five, and there was enough room for all of us to be comfortable. There was a queen bed, single sleeper sofa, and single pull-down bed that is hidden in the wall in our stateroom. No one felt confined, and the boys had space to play. Added bonus: there was a tub for quick bubble baths and super spacious closets that held all of our clothes and luggage, allowing for those hidden sleeping arrangements to unfold at the end of the night. Because Disney cruises are primarily marketed toward families, young and multigenerational, it makes sense that they prioritized rooms with more square footage for guests and it’s something unique to their fleet of ships.

For the youngest cruisers onboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, It’s a Small World Nursery offers babysitting services in a whimsical environment inspired by the classic Disney attraction. Here, little ones play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and even spend time with special Disney friends — all under the expert care of Disney-trained counselors. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

The Kids Clubs

All that said, everyone needs a break. What we loved about the spaces for kids, which for my babies included the Oceaneer Club and “it’s a small world” nursery, was how excited everyone was to be there. From the staff, who were patient and warm with kids who were hesitant to be separated from their parents (like my oldest), to the children who were psyched to play and learn with other kids their age, it seemed to be a vibe. Even my youngest son had a meltdown when they had to bring him back to me. It seems he preferred to stay with their many toys and cartoons instead of being my sidekick. Noted.

There are additional spaces specifically for the youth, including Edge (11 to 14) and Vibe (14-17), and they all stay open pretty late so parents can enjoy the plethora of entertainment, bars, and dining options. I also loved that actual Disney characters were on hand in these spots to mix and mingle with the kids, which is a far more convenient cry than waiting in a long line to have a moment (and photo) with them.

Adults can indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this secluded adults-only district features a luxurious infinity pool and poolside bar. (Disney)

The Adult Digs

There are some really great bars with delicious libations on hand, including mocktails for those who appreciate a dry drink. I enjoyed The Rose, inspired by Beauty and the Beast, The Cat Scat Lounge, inspired by Aristocats, a true Disney classic, and the ambiance provided in The Haunted Mansion Parlor (replete with ghosts of all kinds) couldn’t be beat. There were also spots for grownups to enjoy a dip without kids running around, including Quiet Cove, which had next to it the Cove Café, where you could get the coffee and drinks you needed to get the energy necessary to walk through the many decks and all they have to offer.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their favorite pals meet guests on Disney Castaway Cay with beach wear that celebrates the fun, colorful and natural environment of this tropical oasis (Matt Stroshane, Disney)

Castaway Cay at Christmas

It’s always a good time on Castaway Cay, but this was my first time experiencing the island during the holiday. I loved the outdoor decor that kept you in the holiday spirit despite the sun (which was shining, honey!), sand, and sea. That included a massive Christmas tree covered in sea creature ornaments, florals and “snowmen” that were actually plastic sand creatures decked out in tropical attire. The weather was perfect during our stop, so we bought Disney beach toys for the boys and ventured to where the sand ended and the waves began for plenty of ocean fun. There are plenty of beach chairs available for lounging under huge umbrellas, and the beach was kept clean despite the many guests moving about on it. A time was had.

The Grand Hall will embody the Disney Treasure’s theme of adventure, with statues and décor that call on the gilded palace and wonder of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” The space will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space and will offer its own dedicated entertainment moments and surprises. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

A Beautiful Vessel

Overall, the Treasure is a stunning ship. From the nods to Aladdin in the carpentry and original lighting to the art commissioned from artists all around the globe (including super cool basrelief sculptures and bronze statues, to mosaics and moss murals and photography from Black-owned company Creative School), great measures were put into making the design of the ship-one-of-kind. I loved the Grand Hall, perfect for photo moments with family and Disney characters, as well as a space for kids to run themselves ragged at night (as my 2-year-old did). It was inspired by Asian and African culture. And the custom carpentry was some of the most beautiful I’ve seen. I almost felt bad walking on it.

Disney put great time, effort and energy into ensuring its guests would have and be surrounded by a memorable experience, one that they would want to have time and time again.

Aboard the Disney Treasure, the Haunted Mansion Parlor honors more than five decades of fandom and introduces the world to the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion saga. Guests will enjoy spooktacular, specialty cocktails themed to the classic Disney Parks attraction and its inhabitants, as well as a variety of Haunted Mansion details from around the world. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

That goes for the design, the experiences, the food, the warm and personable staff from around the world in the restaurants and in the hallways greeting and supporting you, the performers who gave their all, and more. And they succeeded because this, to me, is their best ship yet. It’s beautiful, spacious, and filled to the brim with adventures (per the theme) for every type of person and personality. And with more fleets planned into 2031, including next year’s Disney Destiny that will be superhero-inspired, offerings will only get better.

For now, though, you can see travel itineraries for the Disney Treasure over at disneycruise.disney.go.com to experience the ship for yourself and prepare for the ultimate “treasure” trove of offerings for families, young and seasoned.