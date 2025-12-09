The Case For Cruising This Christmas: Why Disney’s New Heroes-And-Villains–Themed Ship Is The Perfect Gift

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Disney Cruise Line has welcomed a new ship to its fleet, its seventh, and it just might be its most epic offering yet.

The Disney Destiny—a heroes–and–villains–themed adventure—was christened in November, and I had the chance to be on board with my two sons as my very special guests. My oldest is a full-on superhero devotee (specifically Spider-Man), so you can imagine his excitement when, moments after boarding, he was posing next to T’Challa in the Grand Hall only to look up and see Spider-Man waving down at us, welcoming everyone aboard. And that was within the first hour of day one.

Those first moments set the tone for a few days of nonstop fun, including a sunny stop at Disney’s beloved Castaway Cay. The combination of immersive themes, entertainment, and laid back family time made me think: this is the perfect holiday gift. Whether you’re married to someone who hasn’t missed a single MCU release since 2008, raising kids who do the Spidey thwip all over the house pretending to shoot webs, or you’re simply someone who loves a good time on a boat with shows, sun and sand, booking a trip on the Destiny is the gift you didn’t know your family needed. Forget the toys and sweaters that’ll be forgotten by New Year’s, sis. A cruise gives you memories worth counting down to in 2026. Here’s what makes the Destiny so special.

A True Tribute to T’Challa

As serious Black Panther fans, we were eagerly awaiting the moment we’d finally see T’Challa’s statue in the Grand Hall. But experiencing it in person, T’Challa beside an actual black panther, with the iconic heart-shaped herb expertly woven into the carpeting, was next level.

The tributes don’t end there. Mosaic artwork of T’Challa and the Dora Milaje was also presented, creating a beautiful, reverent nod to Wakanda throughout the ship.

Character Fun: Heroes and Villains

Disney characters are always a highlight on their ships, but the Destiny takes meet-and-greets to a whole new universe. Get it!? Alongside the splendid statue, the actual Black Panther struck the Wakanda Forever pose with guests. Spider-Man swung by (ok—appeared on an upper deck) for hugs and photos. Loki showed up in his full horned ensemble. And these heroes and villains popped into the Oceaneer Club, a favorite for kids with fun activities and warm, patient staff.

Older kids had their own havens too: Edge and Vibe, with social activities perfect for pre-teens and teens. A Small World nursery is for all the littles under three, keeping toddlers occupied and happy while parents are moving around the ship.

Live Entertainment on Another Level

Disney cruises always deliver Broadway-caliber productions, but the Destiny goes above and beyond.

The dining show Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King retells Simba’s story in a fresh, artistic way. There was no traditional puppetry, but instead, powerful vocals and movement inspired by griot storytelling. The cast is phenomenal, including Regina Levert, whose voice alone made the dinner unforgettable.

When I got to hear from director Paul Bright, who’s been with Disney for over 40 years, he teared up speaking about what the show means to him: “To be represented in a way where we’ve taken this iconic movie and put it on stage with a bunch of people who look like me, sound like me and to have fun doing it was groundbreaking for me and groundbreaking for our cast.”

The food matched the energy: I loved the Cape Malay Shrimp Curry, and the “Can You Feel the Rum Tonight?” cocktail was the perfect way to unwind while enjoying the show with my boys.

I missed the Disney Hercules live show because my oldest fell sick, but everyone was raving about how very Black it was in its music, storytelling and stars. Hercules and the Muses were all powerhouse vocalists, including Corey Bradford as the title character. The show was created exclusively for the Destiny.

And Frozen: A Musical Spectacular? My sons were mesmerized. Elsa and Anna brought the house down vocally, the effects and puppetry were amazing, and the show also managed to bring the laughs.

Great Vibes, Even Greater Drinks

Like the haunts on all Disney ships, most spots on the Destiny are rooted in its heroes versus villains theme, and the attention to detail is unmatched.

The Sanctum, inspired by Doctor Strange, serves up the much-buzzed-about Mirror Dimension: a vodka, lychee, pink peppercorn, and electricdust concoction that travelers say makes an impression.

De Vil’s, a piano bar in honor of Cruella, is decked out in bold textures, red-black-white accents, and a dalmatian print piano that just serves big personality like the villainous character. Mocktail lovers get in on the fun thanks to The Fearless Sir Galahad, made with bitters, non-alcoholic bourbon, maple syrup, and aromatic smoke poured into what looks like a prop straight out of a Disney film.

And for all the parents who need caffeine magic to get through all that walking, I lived at Café Megara, a Hercules-themed coffee shop with Greek-inspired décor, cloud-like lights, lightning bolt touches, and excellent lattes. Plus, the character art stamps—my Black Panther one was almost too cute to sip—were a must-have. Café Merida, inspired by Brave, was another super cute stop.

Plenty of Family Fun

Disney cruise veterans know the pirate party is a non-negotiable—but the Destiny packs even more fun. We loved cheering on brave souls at karaoke, racing through the Hero Zone’s inflatable Incredibles–themed obstacle course, and watching my boys make new friends while hopping between air hockey, basketball, and the rotating dining rooms in the aforementioned space.

Cozy Quarters

Our verandah room was spacious, bright, and perfect for taking in ocean views any time of day. My oldest had the pull-out couch, while my youngest son and I shared the massive bed. The split bathroom (one small room with a toilet and sink, the other with the shower/tub and sink) offered enough space for bathing my littles and getting ready in a pinch.

Our room attendant was incredible, leaving behind towel creatures and small gifts each day. These small touches made the trip feel even more magical.

The Chance to Be a Kid Again

Whether you’re traveling with children, a partner, family, or your best friends, the Destiny taps into a kind of childlike joy most of us haven’t felt in years.

From sharing sundaes at Edna A La Mode Sweets, inspired by the beloved bob diva herself, to belting out “Let It Go,” to being swept up by “The Circle of Life,” and tossing a tiny Disney Parks volleyball back and forth on Castaway Cay, joy is everywhere. Big moments, small moments, planned and unplanned ones.

I even loved chatting with fellow travelers while our kids splashed in the pool or played on the beach. It felt easy and warm. Everyone was in a good mood because they were on the happiest place…in the middle of the ocean.

A time was absolutely had. So if you’re considering treating yourself, or your whole crew, to something different this holiday season, give the gift of a true experience. Give sunshine, laughter, raucous applause, good food, ocean views, and characters who can’t help but make you smile. A trip on the Disney Destiny isn’t just a vacation opportunity. It’s creating memories, beautiful ones, and perhaps the best Christmas gift you can give those you love (including yourself).