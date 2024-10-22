Diddy's Children Share A Heartfelt Statement In Support Of Their Father: 'We Miss You And Love You Dad'

Quincy Brown/Instagram

Quincy Brown, 33, stands in solidarity with his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the mogul’s other children. The artist penned a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing how his legal troubles have impacted his family and how he and his siblings are unwavering in their support.

“The past month has devastated our family,” the Instagram post began. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The message was accompanied by a candid family photo of all seven children, including Diddy, the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, and his mother, Janice Combs.

Brown, whose biological father is singer Al B. Sure! and mother is the late Kim Porter, was raised and adopted by Diddy. Although he has reconciled with his biological father in recent years and is slowly building a relationship with him, he still acknowledges Diddy as his father.

Janice Combs also recently showed public support for her son by releasing a public message saying Daddy isn’t the ‘monster’ the media portrays him as.

“My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side,” she said in a statement released through attorney Natlie G. Figgers on October 6.

The statement continued, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness [to] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to share his side finally, and to prove his innocence.”

While Diddy is facing an uphill battle with over 120 additional accusers coming forward and making claims that date back as far back as the 90s, he still has the support of his family. The 54-year-old kids have been there to support him in court–most recently, they appeared in Manhattan to hear the music mogul’s trial date, which is set for May 2025.

Things hit the fan for the entrepreneur when Cassie Ventura sued the artist for sexual trafficking, rape, and much more last year. The two eventually settled out of court, but tapes that surfaced of Combs physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel lobby were the nail in the coffin for the producer.