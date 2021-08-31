Sean Diddy Combs Launches #CirocStands Initiative to Support Black-Women Owned Businesses

Getty Images

Since Diddy joined forces with Ciroc in 2007, it has been a staple in Black culture. Now, they are turning their support and attention to the backbone of most communities: Black women-owned businesses.

Today, the brand announced the launch of the #CIROCStands for Black Businesses initiative, which aims to amplify the stories and successes of local businesses and their owners through digital content series and large billboards across their city, in some of the most sought-after locations like Times Square. As a part of the program, each female founder will be paired with one of CÎROC’s Black Executive partners, who will provide mentorship.

“We are thrilled to expand our #CIROCStands campaign to highlight the stories of three incredible Black female entrepreneurs who are not only successful but making an impact in their communities that will inspire future generations,” says Ingrid Best, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Combs Spirits. “These women personify Black excellence and achievement.”

Kicking off the series in New York City is radio personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee, who will host and visit three women-owned businesses in Harlem and Brooklyn. Joined by Emmy-nominated photographer/videographer Steven John Irby, aka @stevesweatpants, Angela speaks to the business owners to explore their stories and spirit of entrepreneurship and celebrate their dedication and hustle.

The New York City profiles include Melissa Mitchner, founder of The Bark Shoppe, Harlem’s first and only 24-hour dog care facility, will be mentored by Senior Vice President, Urban Promotions & Artist Relations at Def Jam Records Natina Nimene; Akim Vann, owner of The Bakery on Bergen, a small Black/Asian woman-owned business located in the heart of Prospect Heights will be paired with Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeart Media Thea Mitchem; and Ursula Stephen, founder of Ursula Stephen The Salon, a boutique salon that has been described as “Urban Posh,” the perfect mixture between city chic and the flavor of Brooklyn will be paired with Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR).

Paying their mentorship forward, the entrepreneurs provided advice to startups looking to follow in their footsteps.