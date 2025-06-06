Diana Ross Named Godmother of Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship, Star of the Seas

Royal Carribean

For decades, Diana Ross has been the soundtrack to family gatherings and soulful cookouts. Now, her legacy will sail into new waters — literally. The Royal Caribbean just announced that none other than Diana Ross—icon, mother, and music matriarch—will serve as the godmother of their newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, set to debut in August 2025.

As godmother, Ross will partake in the ship’s naming ceremony, blessing Star of the Seas, which will take place in the ship’s AquaTheater, a venue with panoramic ocean views.

“I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family,” Ross said. “Having spent years creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey.”

That journey now extends to Star of the Seas, a ship that reimagines what family vacationing can look like. Designed for all ages, it combines the thrills of a theme park, the luxury of a resort, and the laid-back vibes of a beach getaway. Guests can look forward to waterparks, Broadway-caliber entertainment—including Back to the Future: The Musical—and over 40 dining and drink options. From the grandparents to the teens to the babies in tow, Star of the Seas should have something for everyone.

“We are thrilled to have Diana Ross join us for the debut of Star of the Seas, the next bold vacation in our revolutionary Icon Class designed to encompass the best a vacation experience can offer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross, who is a true icon known for creating music that transcends generations while celebrating life and bringing people together. We can’t wait to welcome Ms. Ross, our guests and crew to celebrate the arrival of Star this August.”

Sailing from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida, the ship will make stops in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

For more information and to track the countdown, visit the Royal Caribbean website.