Living Your Best (Love) Life: Does Dialing Up Your Feminine Energy Guarantee A Successful Relationship?

Getty

Oh to be feminine and soft. In case you’ve missed it on TikTok, women are claiming that resting in your feminine energy can inspire seamless romantic relationships.

While this theory hasn’t been proven or debunked, the trend has blown up on social media, with the hashtag on TikTok resulting in 628,000 posts. The concept of feminine energy is deciding to release limiting “masculine” energies and ushering in nurturing, receptivity, compassion, and intuition. It also removes the guilt of carrying heavy responsibilities so that a man can help.

Relationship expert Beverley Andre believes that while channeling feminine energy is not the missing ingredient to the magic formula for relationship success, it does play a role in whether women feel comfortable showing up fully as themselves. “Exuding feminine energy can look like feeling safe enough to experience emotions, embracing vulnerability, and living a life filled with play and ease, elements that will flow into a relationship. When a woman feels safe to embrace her full self, she’s more likely to cultivate deeper intimacy and connection with her partner,” she says.

Andre continues, “A relationship thrives when both people show up authentically without putting guards up in fear of judgment. When nurtured in a secure and supportive partnership, feminine energy enables emotional closeness, allowing the relationship to move beyond surface-level interactions into deeper intimacy.”

However, Meghan Watson, psychotherapist, believes that instead of embodying specific energies to nab a successful bachelor, we need to be more emotionally aware of how we’d like to engage in a relationship. “I’d like to emphasize the need to engage emotionally and with mindful awareness (the sensitivity piece), mutual engagement (receptivity and I’d add here— reciprocity), and a shared commitment to “being” with each other for relational growth,” she says.

According to The Gottman Method, one of the leading evidence-based theories and modalities in the science of relationship success, thriving partnerships are less about leaning into gendered traits and more about bids for connection, emotional attunement, and mutual responsiveness.

The Gottmans assert that the healthiest relationships are those in which both partners actively express fondness, validation, and curiosity about each other’s inner world. While intuition and receptivity can support conflict resolution, they aren’t the defining factors for long-term success.