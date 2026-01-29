Exclusive: DeVon Franklin On The 'Courage And A Touch of Craziness' It Took To Get A Divorce—And The Rebirth That Followed

Audible

DeVon Franklin has spent years helping others believe in the possibilities through faith-centered films, bestselling books, and motivational wisdom. Now he’s helping them do that by telling a deeply personal story: his own.

The producer, author, actor, and minister’s latest project is an autobiographical stage play launching on Audible. Titled Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough, the work chronicles some of Franklin’s most difficult moments, which include filing for divorce and putting himself out there to find love again.

“Be True is an audiobook of my one-man show that I performed last summer at Audible’s historic Minetta Lane Theater in New York City. With Be True, I was able to creatively articulate my journey of manhood and self-discovery in a way that I believe will help listeners in their lives,” Franklin tells ESSENCE. “Truth is the path to freedom, and I’m grateful that Audible afforded me the opportunity to express this truth with all who listen.”

Written, performed, and produced by Franklin, Be True uses emotional transparency and humor to narrate the process of unpacking grief, faith, self-reckoning, and renewal. In the audiobook, fans can expect to hear him take emotional accountability and emphasize the importance of telling the truth, even when it hurts.

One of those truths was confronting the fact that he grew up being a “good boy,” one who avoided conflict so as not to be punished, lose privileges, and fall out of favor at home. He realized he had brought that same mindset into his first marriage to actress Meagan Good. “This is what Dr. Robert Glover calls ‘Nice Guy Syndrome,'” he states. “It’s when a man hides his needs, represses his truth, and lives in quiet resentment, believing that if he just plays the role of the perfect partner, he’ll be rewarded with love, sex, peace, and affection. Love doesn’t work that way.”

He hoped that keeping the peace would lead to a happy wife and, in turn, a happy life. Not so, as this exclusive clip from Be True presents:

Another poignant point in the audiobook is when Franklin talks about what it was like to be a man of faith getting a divorce. “It took courage and a touch of craziness to do what I knew was best for my life, even though I knew it would bring pain, ridicule, and judgment,” he recounts. “But I’ll be honest: I wondered about my standing with God. Would I still have his favor over my life?” He talks further about how he found peace with his decision in this exclusive clip:

The live production blends storytelling, spiritual insight, and raw emotional honesty. Instead of framing divorce as a failure, Be True treats it as a turning point that was necessary for growth.

Ultimately, the body of work is about alignment and what happens when the life you’re living no longer aligns with the truth within you. Maybe most importantly, Franklin shares the courage it takes to remedy that.

Raised in Oakland, Calif., his foundation in faith was influenced by his mom, Paulette Franklin, long before his fame in Hollywood. The USC Marshall School of Business graduate has successfully built a career that blends his spirituality with entertainment and purpose.

Some of the work under his belt includes Ruth & Boaz, Miracles from Heaven, Breakthrough, The Star, Flamin’ Hot, and the upcoming Relationship Goals. Franklin is also a New York Times bestselling author whose books, It Takes a Woman, Live Free, The Truth About Men, The Success Commandments, and Produced By Faith have helped shape conversations around relationships, spirituality, and identity. He’s currently continuing to expand his on-screen work, starring in BET+’s Divorced Sistas and the upcoming Sony film Soul on Fire.

Franklin was married to Meagan Good from 2012 to 2022. He has since found love again. He married Maria Castillo on August 2, 2025, a testament to what can happen when you let go of situations that are no longer serving you and trust the process. You, too, can get your happy ending when you start by telling your truth.

