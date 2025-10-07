The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: Destinations Perfect For First-Time Passport Holders

Getty Images

I had always shrugged off the idea of needing a passport. Growing up as a Black American, I had a perplexing relationship with travel. I felt bound to the 50 states of this country. Where exactly was I to go when all of my roots were here? Turns out, I wasn’t alone in that thought. A 2018 survey of African American travelers found that more than half of the respondents reported that they traveled only between 100 and 500 miles from home.

My family didn’t travel much, but my mother was the exception. When she was younger, my mom explored the vibrant and lively streets of Spain and visited the motherland of Africa. However, as she had children, she worried that the world wasn’t as safe as it once was. And so, we opted for an Amtrak train ride or a drive of no more than eight hours, which was almost exclusively along the southern part of the East Coast.

But as I got older, thanks to social media, I would see my girlfriends post their passports on their Instagram stories, alongside their designer luggage as they trotted down a jet bridge, off to explore what the international world had to offer. I envied the pictures of crystal-blue waters and lush green trees on the islands they had touched down on, and I listened in awe as they shared cultural stories about the islands they originated from.

I was sold. Inspired by the Black women who took on the world solo, such as Jessica Nabongo and Savvy C, I made a conscious decision to loosen the grip that fear held on me. After experiencing the lush pastures of Tennessee and the magical air of California, domestic treasures, I learned valuable travel tips as a Black woman journeying alone. My confidence was increasing, and at the age of 26, I decided to finally obtain my passport to make the experience of leaving the country more tangible.

I will never forget the immense pride I felt when I received my passport in the mail, being the first and only person in my immediate family to possess one. It was especially empowering since only 34% of Black Americans own a passport. Just like that, the world was opening up to me.

From the sandy beaches of Curaçao to the breathtaking views of Iceland, here’s my dream list of countries I hope to visit one day as a solo Black woman traveler, and that you should try too, one stamp at a time.

Curaçao

I have always believed that the smallest islands hide the biggest gems. Curaçao has the Black-girl stamp of approval when it comes to safety and culture. The streets are brimming with culture, as homes and buildings peppered throughout the town are adorned with beautiful, colorful murals featuring Black men and women. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Dutch Afro-Caribbean-infused cuisine. And I have always admired the quiet luxury that the island has to offer, from the newly opened Art Hotel Curaçao, which provides a modern and soulful escape for solo travelers, to the floating Queen Emma Bridge, allowing anyone to feel like they’re walking on top of the world.

Iceland

I’ve always enjoyed spending time in nature. When I first learned of the Vikings’ rather dashing idea of swapping names, I remember giggling and whispering to my elementary school friends that I would one day visit and verify it for myself. When it comes to the Icelandic experience, I feared that as a Black woman, I would stand out, but Black women themselves have eased those concerns. I’m also drawn by the opportunity for an intimate experience with nature. The famed Blue Lagoon is akin to reflective glass, the Seljalandsfoss waterfall offers close-up and breathtaking views of the waterfalls, and the black sand beaches, like Reynisfjara, provide a unique experience right between your toes.

Switzerland

I must admit, I’ve always been a bit cheesy, so it’s only right that Switzerland is on my list. The country has an estimated population of over 300,000 Black people (based on a 2021 report), so you have a good chance of feeling at home. It also leads the way in relaxation, and a visit to Therme Vals, a famous hotel and and spa in the famed Swiss Alps, is a dream for my aching back. And train travel offers affordable scenic routes that blend city and nature. When it comes to the food scene, I’ve longed to walk through the stone-studded village of Gruyères and experience authentic cheese tastings while soaking in the medieval charm. And as a chocolate lover, my taste buds yearn for an authentic Swiss chocolate tasting at the world-famous Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich.

Bermuda

Known for being welcoming, culturally rich, and affirming for women of color, I was pleasantly surprised to discover the pride the island of Bermuda boasts. It’s the only country that officially honors a Black woman, the formerly enslaved Mary Prince, with a national holiday, as she played a pivotal role in the abolition of slavery on the island. I’ve been drawn to photos and videos of the beaches and streets, which are a pastel dream, and I look forward to connecting with my ancestors by walking down the African Diaspora Heritage Trail. When I travel alone, it can be hard to feel that sense of community, but I believe Bermuda would offer that.

Sint Maarten

The Netherlands has always felt unreachable for me. I found myself in awe of the beautiful nature-infused scenery, and was surprised to learn that they have a Caribbean island, with a great number of people who look just like me. Aside from its camaraderie and culture, the tiny but mighty island also boasts numerous attractions, such as the world-famous Maho Beach, where airplanes land just a few feet above sunbathers, making it one of the most photographed aviation spots in the world. I’m curious about the blend of Dutch and French cultures, as the island offers Dutch-inspired nightlife, casinos, and shopping, while the French side is known for offering memorable culinary experiences. And speaking of food, my mouth waters at the delicious seafood dishes the island is known for, including conch, dumplings, and steamed snapper fish with funchi.

Every country on my list is more than just a dot on the map, or a stamp in my new passport. It’s proof that I deserve to take up space wherever my feet land. Whether you’re waiting on your first passport or booking your next solo flight, consider this your reminder that the world is wide, and it’s waiting for you.