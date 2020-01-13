Get Your Work Space Together With These Chic Organizers
By Dominique Hobdy ·

Today is National Clean Off Your Desk Day and we’re getting it all the way together for 2020, ladies!

If you can’t see your actual desktop or you’re drowning under papers from 2019, it’s time to work it out.

We’ve compiled a list of super-chic desk organizers and trinkets that’ll help you get nice and tidy.

Shop below!

01
Desktop Organizer Wood Display Shelf
Amazon
available at Amazon $23.99 Shop Now
02
Codify Pencil Holder
Anthropologie
available at Anthropologie $48 Shop Now
03
Industrious+Desktop+Wood+Letter+Tray+with+3+Trays+and+Drawer
04
Gilded File Holder
CB2
available at CB2 $19.96 Shop Now
05
Desktop Tackle Box
Wayfair
available at Wayfair $38 Shop Now
06
Ashlyn Free Standing 2 Piece Display Rack Set
Wayfair
available at Wayfair $39.99 Shop Now
07
Hallie Bamboo 4 Tier Desk Organizer
Wayfair
available at Wayfair $45.99 Shop Now
08
Desk Storage Shelf with Bin Supplies Organizer
Wayfair
available at Wayfair $38.99 Shop Now
