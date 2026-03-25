Delta Strips Members Of Congress Of Special Perks Amid Shutdown Impacting Travel

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – MARCH 23: Delta Airlines planes are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Delta Air Lines is refusing to play favorites amidst the partial government shutdown that has disrupted air travel across the country. The airline has announced that it is suspending special services for members of Congress and their staff.

The paused services include airport escorts and specialized customer service for lawmakers. Under the change, when flying Delta, members of Congress will be treated like any other passenger, with service levels determined solely by their SkyMiles loyalty status. However, the Capital Desk—a dedicated reservations line that helps lawmakers book trips at government rates and make last-minute changes—will remain open.

“Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment,” the company said in a statement.

The decision comes as the partial government shutdown has left approximately 50,000 TSA officers working without pay for more than a month, leading to widespread staffing shortages and lengthy security lines at airports nationwide.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – MARCH 22: Travelers wait in a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport on March 22, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Air travelers across the nation are facing long security lines due to staffing shortages as TSA workers call out sick or continue to work without pay as the partial government shutdown drags on. The shutdown began on February 14, 2026 and is affecting around 50,000 TSA employees. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Union leaders say some officers are selling plasma to cover basic expenses, while others are struggling to afford child care, gas, and medication. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, up to 40% of TSA agents have been calling out, with those who do show up working without a paycheck. Therefore, travelers have been advised to arrive at least four hours before their departure times to avoid missing their flights.

More than 400 TSA officers have resigned since the shutdown began, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Federal officials have warned that the situation could worsen in the coming weeks if there is no resolution.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has been vocal about the impact on operations and airport workers. He was among several airline executives who signed an open letter published in The Washington Post last week calling on Congress to ensure federal aviation workers are paid. In a subsequent interview with CNBC, Bastian called the situation “inexcusable,” saying it was “ridiculous to see them being used as political chips.”

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit preferential TSA screening for members of Congress and stop the use of federal funds to provide expedited access based on a lawmaker’s position. The bill still requires House approval and the president’s signature to become law.