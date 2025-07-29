Deion Sanders Reveals He Beat Cancer After Undergoing Bladder Removal Surgery

Getty

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was silently battling cancer and recently announced that he came out victorious. The University of Colorado coach had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor in his bladder.

“Get checked out,” Sanders said, “because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t.”

The 57-year-old has had many health challenges in the past and said his most recent surgery to remove the tumor was his 14th one and he suspects he lost 25 pounds.

“We’re helping some folks today. There’s some folks right now calling the doctors, scheduling checkups. There’s some wives out there saying, ‘Baby, I told you. … Because if it could happen to Prime, baby, it could happen to you,’” Sanders said.

Some of the coach’s health issues over the years have included surgery for blood clots in both legs and having two toes amputated due to blood clots.

The former athlete has communicated his recent health issues with players on his team in Colorado.

“I always knew I was going to coach again,” Sanders said. “I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again.”

Although the coach has gone through a serious health scare, he is still able to make light of his situation. Sanders admitted that he can’t control his new bladder – “I depend on Depends,” he said in a positive light.

“Slowly but surely, I built myself back up to where I’m able, I’m strong, I’m ready,” Sanders said. “I’m still probably about 12 pounds down. I’m going to get that right. … But it has been a tremendous journey, and I’m truly thankful that God – God is so good.”

We’re glad to see the legend on the mend and wish him a full and speedy recovery.