Deion Sanders’ Sons Walk In Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show: ‘We Want To Be Multidimensional’

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image; Estro

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is a proud father, including to sons Shedeur and Shilo, who have been walking in his footsteps. The football stars are looking to broaden their horizon and make their presence felt in the fashion world. The first stop in making this happen for the two was the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Show in Paris on Tuesday. This show in particular was put together by Pharrell Williams, the current men’s creative director for the French luxury brand.

Shilo Sanders, the son of US football star Deion Sanders, presents a creation for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 16, 2024. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The handsome brothers wore orange camouflage ensembles that complemented one another. Shedeur, 21, wore pants with a brown and orange camouflage print, a green long-sleeve shirt, matching orange neon vest, and a baseball cap. Shilo, 23, wore a camouflage puffer jacket, flannel shirt and brown trousers. He also sported a leather duffel bag.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of US football star Deion Sanders, presents a creation for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 16, 2024. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Shilo made sure to share some behind-the-scenes footage on his social media, showing him and his brother’s coordinated outfits alongside other models. While at the show, the Colorado Buffalo players also got to chat with Williams, 50, about their ambitions.

“We want to be multidimensional. We don’t want to be just football,” Shilo told the “Happy” singer and creative director in a YouTube video shared by Well Off Media, his older brother Deion Jr.’s company.

Williams affirmed the brothers’ aspirations during the talk. “You already are. It’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”

He added, “If I were you, I would change that language: ‘I am multidimensional.’”

Shilo is Deion Sanders’s oldest son whom he had with ex-wife Pilar Sanders. Before joining the Colorado Buffaloes as a safety, he played college football at Jackson State. Shedeur is also a child from Deion and Pilar’s 14-year marriage. He is a quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes.