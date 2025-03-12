DDG Says He Feels Like A ‘Nanny’ To Son Halo And Wants More Time With Him

Getty

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also known as DDG, aired his frustrations online about not getting enough time with his son Halo. The YouTuber shares his son, with actress and singer Halle Bailey.

“Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there,” he alleged in the post, adding, “this s— sucks,” he wrote in a post on X that’s since been deleted.

Although DDG deleted his X post, he continued the conversation during a livestream, detailing the allegedly unfair timesharing arrangement.

“I really feel like I’m a f—— nanny at this point,” he said. “The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. And I don’t even know the nanny name,” he claimed. “Like, it’s just not fair bro. So I have to come on here and I gotta do this s—.”

Halle is yet to respond to DDG’s comments publicly.

The online personality, 27, also shared his thoughts on the matter in a vlog via his YouTube channel.

He claimed the Little Mermaid star treats him like a “secondary parent” and he doesn’t get enough time with Halo.

“It’s getting to a point where I feel like I’m honestly getting bullied when it comes to me just wanting to just be a dad,” he said. “I just want to be able to see my son when I want to see my son, take my son when I want to take my son. I don’t care who she’s talking to, who she’s with, who she’s filming movies with. I just care about my son. She knows this makes me frustrated. She knows this is the only way to get under my skin.”

DDG also claimed that he drove hours to visit Halo while he was sick only for Halle to kick him out.

The former couple announced their split in October 2024 via social media after dating for over two years.

“The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared,” the announcement read.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” he continued.

We hope the parents can find a healthy middle ground so that baby Halo can receive all the love and stability he needs.