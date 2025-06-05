DDG Attempts To Use Halle Bailey’s Mental Health To Gain Sole Custody Of Their Son Halo

Getty

YouTuber DDG is taking a series of legal actions to stop the mother of his child, Halle Bailey, from traveling with their 18-month-old son, Halo, and gain sole custody.

The streamer filed a motion to request an emergency hearing, asking the court to restrict the singer from traveling to Italy on vacation with Halo this month, on the basis that she poses a threat to their son. Additionally, DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is requesting a restraining order against The Little Mermaid actress, accusing her of physical abuse, and asking for sole custody of their son. Grandberry is alleging that Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”

The 27-year-old has gone as far as saying that Bailey’s mental state is endangering their son. In court documents obtained by E! News, Grandberry said Bailey “routinely used emotional coercion and manipulation to exert her control over me, often threatening me by using self-harm or ending her life.”

In the court filing, DDG also references an altercation that took place where the singer allegedly took his gun and left the house with it. Grandberry claims he found Bailey outside of the home holding the gun, and she was “emotionally unwell, incoherent, and potentially suicidal.” The streamer submitted several text messages as evidence to support his claim. In said messages, Bailey accused Grandberry of cheating, not adhering to his parental responsibilities, and threatening to take her own life.

Based on these claims of threats of self-harm, Grandberry wrote in his filing, “I believe the Petitioner is a threat to our son’s safety such that she should not be allowed to take Halo out of the country to Italy for a period of two months.”

DDG’s filing came shortly after Bailey filed a restraining order in May and was granted temporary physical and legal custody of Halo after accusing Grandberry of physically and emotionally abusing her.

“I realize that there is no placating Darryl,” Bailey wrote in a statement attached to the May filing. “I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this. I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”

The judge granted the 25-year-old singer’s request for no-contact and stay-away orders, requiring Grandberry to remain 100 yards away from the mother. In addition to prohibiting him from posting about them on social media until their hearing, scheduled for June 4, the judge also ordered him to stay away from the mother. The order also gave Bailey the go-ahead to take Halo to Italy, where she’d be shooting a film.