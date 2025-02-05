Romance In The District: These Are DC’s Most Luxurious Valentine’s Day Destinations

Let’s be real – finding the perfect Valentine’s Day spot in DC can feel overwhelming with so many options. But whether you’re looking to impress a special someone or finally bring bae to the restaurant you both have been eyeing, there’s an option for anyone looking to make their celebration unforgettable. What makes DC’s dining scene particularly special is that it offers everything from Ethiopian-fusion dishes to French haute cuisine, proving that romance speaks many culinary languages.

For those still on the hunt for the perfect date night spot, we’ve curated a list of extraordinary restaurants that are transforming their spaces into romantic retreats this Valentine’s Day. Each venue offers its own unique take on the celebration of love, with special menus and experiences designed to create lasting memories.

In the heart of DC’s historic Shaw neighborhood, SOST is a love letter to African diaspora cuisine. This newly opened three-story cultural destination, created by the Ethiopian-Eritrean Abebe siblings, transforms a former Ethiopian community center into a modern celebration of African diaspora cuisine. Their hybrid café/wine bar, restaurant with rooftop lounge, and intimate subterranean space create multiple moods for your evening. The menu reimagines African classics with contemporary flair – think Berber-Q braised chicken and Harissa creamy salmon that showcase the perfect blend of traditional and modern flavors.

For those who dream of Parisian romance, La Grande Boucherie DC is an easy ‘yes.’ Their Valentine’s Day menu embraces luxury with offerings like jumbo lump crab meat parfait with avocado and caviar, and a masterfully prepared grilled filet mignon accompanied by spinach cream and crispy potato croquettes. Pair it with a glass of Bordeaux, and you might just forget you’re in DC.

For those who believe Valentine’s Day is meant to be over-the-top, CUT by Wolfgang Puck delivers. Offering a five-course tasting menu that is priced at $265 per person (with an optional $135 wine pairing), the menu features dishes like smoked sturgeon macaron and Australian stone axe wagyu. And the grand finale? A playful “Kiss Me” cheesecake mousse, designed to end the night on a sweet note.

Looking for a date night with a view? ART DC merges Japanese-inspired cuisine with a backdrop of twinkling city lights. Their Valentine’s special, available February 14th and 15th, offers an impressive value at $55 per person, including a three-course wagyu bento box, live DJ sets, and $2 oysters. The location near Penn Quarter makes it perfect for a romantic post-dinner walk through the city.

If food is your love language, Olio speaks it fluently. Their special offerings include a delicate pannacotta al parmigiano with smoked salmon and zucchini pesto, and lobster ravioli with green asparagus. The showstopper? Their filetto al tartufo topped with foie gras and finished with Vinsanto sauce. It’s indulgence, Italian-style.

If your idea of romance includes indulgent bites and a vibey atmosphere, STK is your match. STK rounds out the options with their Valentine’s menu featuring special wagyu dishes and shareable desserts. Start with their wagyu fried rice and signature filets, then finish sweet with either the Cupid’s cloud dessert (paired with Don Julio 1942) or the decadent chocolate marshmallow lava cake.

Pro tip: Don’t wait to make your reservations – these Valentine’s Day experiences tend to book up quickly. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening for two or celebrating with friends, these DC destinations offer something special for every kind of Valentine’s celebration.