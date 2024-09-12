David Banner Says He’s Ready For A Wife: 'I Want To Be The Man Black Women Want To Marry'

Getty

Multitalented rapper, producer, and actor David Banner is ready for a wife at 50 years old. During a chat with xoNecole, the artist expressed his desire to get married and start a family.

“I’m tired. I want to find my wife, have some kids. We chase all of these esoteric goals, and sometimes we look back, and we left the things that really matter. I looked up one day, I had all of them, the music accolades, the film accolades, not all the ones that I want, but a lot of them. I had accomplished my goal, had chased my goal so long that when I looked up, I saw that I ran off and left everything else,” the Shawty Say artist said.

Banner has wanted to get married for some time but has been busy preparing to be somebody’s husband since 2016. After releasing his song “Marry Me,” the artist told xoNecole he wants to be the marriage type.

“I just want to be the man that most Black women want to marry. I want to be a Black man that stands strong,” he said. “I’m not perfect, but [I want to be the man] women want to marry and that kids want to be their father. I want to be that man. [When I die] I want people to say that that’s a strong African man, I am proud that he’s a part of my culture.”

The rapper has also been taking his health seriously, striving to be the best possible version of himself for his future wife and kids.

“I have this thing that I want to be our children’s superhero on the screen and off, and people always talk about mental health, but part of your mental health is what you put in your body,” he said during the recent interview.

He continued, “People always talk about God. People always talk about the church, but the real church is your body, your temple. So I am treating my body and my temple as if God is in there.”

Banner hasn’t been linked with anyone in recent years, so he’s either been single or excellent at keeping his love life under wraps.