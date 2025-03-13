David Banner Claps Back At People Criticizing Him For Waiting Until 50 To Settle Down

Getty

Rapper and actor David Banner has some words for people criticizing him for wanting to settle down at the age of 50. During a chat with The Breakfast Club, the artist, born Lavell William Crump, doubled down on why he’s waited so long to settle down.

“So people talk about love languages, right? I told a young lady this. ‘What are your main love languages? What do you see and want out of a man?’ She said, ‘I want him to be successful and I want him to spend time’. How?”

He continued, “I’m a fuc**** activist, a top tier producer, top tier rapper, actor. I do more than most people do in their one career. In my five careers. When do I have time?”

Banner then went on to explain that if he had a wife and kids while navigating his busy career he would struggle to be present.

“If I were to get a wife, right, she’ll be at home. I’ll be an absent provider. And then people talk about I didn’t raise my kids or didn’t have time with my wife. We have to choose,” he added.

The rapper also vented his frustrations about people caring about his love life and dating choices.

“The other thing that I always wonder is why do grown people care about who I’m fu****? I’m grown. Look at what we say about good people. You make me not want to f*** with you no more. You tell kids what to do and what the right thing to do [is] and then they do the right thing and you still talk,” he said.

Back in 2024, Banner became a viral topic of discussion when he shared that he was ready for marriage during a chat with xoNecole.

“I’m tired. I want to find my wife, have some kids. We chase all of these esoteric goals, and sometimes we look back, and we left the things that really matter,” the Shawty Say artist said at the time. “I looked up one day, I had all of them, the music accolades, the film accolades, not all the ones that I want, but a lot of them. I had accomplished my goal, had chased my goal so long that when I looked up, I saw that I ran off and left everything else.”

Banner doesn’t have much of a paper trail online when it comes to his love life, so hasn’t been linked to any one in recent times. We hope the artist finds the love he’s looking for now that he has the time and attention to dedicate to a family.