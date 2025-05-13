Exclusive: David Banner Says Being 'Underpaid' And 'Underappreciated' Left Him Depressed

Annette Navarro

There’s no greater feeling than being seen and appreciated. In February, on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, Grammy Award-winning rapper, producer, actor, and entrepreneur David Banner went viral for his warm and genuine responses to journalist Cynthia Okeke. The moment sparked conversations about the power of admiration and the importance of truly seeing each other, particularly within the Black community. And being seen, and seeing others, is good for your mental health.

While many know Banner for his music and acting, he’s also become a powerful advocate for wellness, especially for Black men and women. For him, this isn’t just a trending topic, but a deeply personal journey. Growing up in Mississippi, he had strong role models who instilled values that still guide him today. But as his career took off, he realized the need to shift his focus from just success to true healthiness.

Now, Banner is committed to protecting his peace, embracing his authentic self, and uplifting his community. It’s a journey that’s made him a better person, and one he’s eager to share.

We recently sat down with The Family Business: New Orleans star to learn more about his path, how self-care has shaped him, and what he wants other Black men and women to know about caring for their mind, body and spirit.

ESSENCE: Growing up, what messages did you receive about being a man and strength, physically but most importantly, emotionally?

David Banner: I was raised by a very strong, quintessential Mississippi country, raised on a farm, Black man. I really think those things that people say that they love or like about me, comes from my dad. He was really rough on me. But it wasn’t until I grew up that I realized that he was preparing me for what the world was gonna give me. When teaching a child to be a man, especially a Black man, there has to be a level of discipline. It also has to come from the right source. I think the biggest problem is that everyone who’s trying to teach or tell a Black man how he should act, or be, either isn’t Black or is not a man. I think there’s too many people that have commentary about what being a man means. So I will say that I’m glad my dad laid an amazing foundation and he really showed me what it looked like to be a man. While rules are important, it’s less about telling someone you have to be strong or you have to be tough. Sometimes it’s not even the spoken words. It’s just modeling how a man walks or presents himself that really stays with you.

When did you notice that you were having a hard time with your mental health? And what did you do to address that?

A year ago, I was shooting Family Business and Fight Night at the same time. On my birthday, I worked from about 9:30 in the morning to about 11 o’clock at night for Fight Night. Then, I went home, printed out my script for Family Business, went to Delta, slept in the Delta lounge, and headed to set for that. I’m in LA at 11:30 a.m. and worked until 8 or 9 p.m. Pacific time. People don’t understand the stress and anxiety that goes along with playing these roles on top of running my own business. There’s this pressure of being perfect or not being allowed to make a mistake. That can make anyone depressed, and I was in it. Every time we step out, we gotta do overtime. We’re underpaid, underappreciated, and usually are working harder than others. And looking better. And when things get to be too much sometimes, Black men and women don’t get grace for having a bad day. And that wears on you.

So I just started to really focus on minding my business, reminding myself of who I was, being confident in my looks, keeping my fitness up, and leaning on my faith.

What lessons have you learned about the importance of self-care and how has it helped you be at your best?

I used to have this martyr complex. God loves us so much that God gives us exactly what we asked for. So when I was running around like a martyr, people brought me death. And when I got into opulence and peace, people brought me a whole lot of money and peaceful situations. So I am learning to be still and people are going to treat you exactly how you treat yourself. So, leaning into that has helped me trust God more, and He has shown me never to doubt him. He is going to provide the dream you ask for at the right time and when you are ready. Sometimes our blessings come in our protections, not in the gifts that we want to receive. So remembering that has kept me more optimistic about the future. I am grateful for the things that I have now instead of worrying, and I’m intentional about having something to offer to my future family and building a legacy that will be waiting for them.

What practices, in addressing your mental health needs, bring you joy?

I practice Transcendental Meditation. It was one of the greatest gifts that was given to me by the legendary Bill Duke. He was the one who introduced me to Transcendental Meditation, and it has been amazing. I also work really hard to keep my body in good shape. When people say I look good, it’s because I’m in the gym six days a week. A lot of times, two times a day, if not three times a day. I work on my body. Right now, I’m on a three-week detox. So it’s like when my skin pops and I’m glowing, it’s because I’m hungry [laughs]. But in all seriousness, taking care of myself physically and mentally has been key for me to be less stressed out by things that are happening around me and out of my control. It has allowed me to stay focused on my personal goals and stay true to my belief system more than anything else.

How has the love of Black women, receiving it and also giving it, positively impacted your mental wellbeing?

Well, that moment on the red carpet, I chose to give that moment back to the young lady. And in turn, Black women have consistently empowered me in a way that I’m grateful for. Black women have helped me by putting me in a place where I am now. You know, when you look at what I’ve been able to do on TV with Fight Night and with The Family Business: New Orleans, I was told by an industry head that I’m the thumbnail for Family Business. That means that there’s a demand and that demand is coming from Black women.

Regardless of what people say, Black women push the needle in just about everything that goes on in America. So for them to deem me worthy of their attention, of their wants or dreams, I’m grateful. It means a lot to me because Black women mean a lot to me. There is no negativity or motives tied to tearing each other down. So that allows me to continue to show up as a man and respect Black women in a way we should see more often. That’s what I try to display with the power that’s given to me. I try to give the love I receive back in a way that’s so powerful, like that clip that went viral. It feels good that the world can see a dark-skinned Black man giving a dark-skinned Black woman love.

Do you feel there are enough spaces, now, for Black men to talk about mental health and personal struggles that they experience? If not, how can we change that?

Of course, there’s not enough space for Black men or women, but I think that’s great. That just means it gives us every reason to create as many spaces for ourselves by ourselves instead of complaining about what other people are not giving us. For me, as a Black man, I just want to be free. I want to be free to be exactly who I am, share my thoughts, passions, and not be ridiculed or judged by people who can’t understand what I’m going through. I don’t think we should wait for spaces to open up for us. We have the power to come together and build up our communities in the best way.