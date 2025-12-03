These Are The Dating Trends To Watch Out For In 2026

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

According to Tinder’s newly released Year in Swipe™ 2025 report, singles are slowing down and becoming more intentional. Moving into 2026, the goal is to date with clarity, connection, and authenticity.

After years of breadcrumbing, ghosting, and wasting time decoding messages, Gen Z is over the confusion. They want dating that feels honest, joyful, low-pressure, and aligned with their values.

“We’ve all got enough going on and dating shouldn’t feel like another deadline,” said Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder. “Singles are looking for a connection that feels easy, honest and a little bit fun. They’re done overthinking every message and overanalyzing every match. Dating should add a spark, not more stress. You can already see that energy in what’s shaping 2026 – singles are saying exactly what they want, standing for what they believe in, and leading with honesty and openness. Being emotionally available doesn’t make you cringe, it makes you interesting.”

If you’re single and searching, here are some dating trends to look out for and to practice in the upcoming year.

Clear-Coding

Boldly stating your intentions upfront, also known as “clear-coding,” is becoming the norm. Whether it’s “I want a real date, not a link-up” or “I’m down for something casual but consistent,” clarity is officially sexy. According to the survey, 64% say dating needs more emotional honesty, 60% want more transparent communication, and 73% say they know they like someone when they can be their whole selves around them.

Hot Take Dating

Gone are the days of people not wanting to discuss politics on dates. Values are now an important aspect of dating conversations and vetting prospects. Young singles want matches who stand for something, and they’re not afraid to state their dealbreakers early on. Thirty-seven percent say shared values are essential, 41% won’t date someone with opposing political views, and top dealbreakers include problematic sentiments on racial justice (37%), family views (36%), and LGBTQ+ rights (32%). Women, in particular, are drawing more precise lines: only 35% say they’d date someone with conflicting political stances, compared to 60% of men. Daters also want compassion, kindness, and emotional integrity. A sign of that is the 54% of daters who say being rude to hospitality staff, for example, is their number one ick.

Consulting the Group Chat

According to the report, what your friends think about who you date matters. Forty-two percent say their friends influence their dating choices, 37% plan to go on more group or double dates, and 34% feel more hopeful about love because of their friends’ relationships. Tinder’s Double Date feature (which enables users to partner with a friend to swipe and match with other pairs, creating a four-person group chat when both duos match)

is thriving, especially among women under 30, who are three times more likely to swipe right on pairs.

Emotional Availability

The biggest shift of all? Emotional availability is back on the menu, and it’s being pegged as emotional vibe coding. Singles want a connection that feels grounded, warm, and safe. It was found that 56% say honest conversations matter most, 45% want more empathy after rejection, and “hopeful” was the top emotional keyword for dating in 2026. First dates are returning to the basics: coffee walks, simple hangs, and low-pressure vibes. People are also seeking out the “Low-Key Lover”: 33% of women and 38% of men want someone chill, drama-free, and emotionally present. And 28% say they enjoy having a crush even if it goes nowhere.