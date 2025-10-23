Could Your Home Be Keeping You Single? A New Survey Says Yes.

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Entering a person’s home will likely tell you more than a first date ever will. A person’s abode can reveal how they live and what they value, which are both determinants for whether they’re a good fit for the long haul. A significant number of singles agree with these sentiments, according to a recent report Thumbtack did in collaboration with dating apps BLK, Chispa, OkCupid, and Yuzu. Their report found a stunning 94% of singles say that a partner’s home is an important signal of long-term compatibility. The report aimed to discover what turns singles on and off when visiting a prospective mate’s home. Chic, clean quarters are in. Cluttered ones? No good.

The most compelling “green flags” found in a dating space are simple — thoughtful details matter more than high-budget décor. Over half of daters (56%) admit they declutter before a date, which may be a good idea considering dirty spaces give people the ick.

Top red flags related to cleanliness include a dirty bathroom, dishes or takeout boxes everywhere, no shower curtain, having a mattress on the floor, and clothes on the floor. For some daters, these red flags become deal breakers. The report notes that 40% admit they’ve ended relationships over someone’s home having weird smells, overflowing trash, and dirty dishes left out.

Beyond clean counters and tidy shelves, daters are looking for signals that their prospective partners can maintain and manage a home. It turns out that never having cleaning supplies or putting off laundry are red flags that would make report participants reconsider moving in with someone. Additionally, nearly nine in 10 singles said being handy is attractive and think leaving small DIY projects dangling or broken fixtures untreated is a turnoff. The latter are deal-breakers for about one in seven singles.

That said, the survey found that a clean space also needs to be coupled with good vibes. One third of singles said that having fun board games topped the list of “things that make me want to come back”; 17% love a cute pet; and 11% said a great music collection sealed the deal.

Luckily, making your home date-ready doesn’t require lofty home renovation projects. Start small. A professional cleaning or even a consistent 15-minute reset on Sunday can transform your space into a welcoming environment. Finding a system to stay organized can also help you manage clutter, which can not only turn prospects off but also impact your well-being. Lastly, add some personality to your home by incorporating sentimental items that reflect your personality.

In the end, you don’t need perfection; you need a home that’s cared for and reflective of who you are. Little fixes and thoughtful touches go a long way in turning your space into a place someone wants to return to, and maybe stay.