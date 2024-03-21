BLK Dating App Launches Spring Break Mode To Help College Students Connect

Getty

While spring break is a time of fun, laughter, and playfulness, making connections that can bolster your personal and professional life is just as important. BLK, the premier dating and lifestyle app tailored for the Black community, is helping Black college students to do just that. They are excited to introduce a groundbreaking feature just in time for the spring break season: BLK’s Spring Break Mode. Designed to enhance connections among spring breakers, this innovative feature is set to transform the way individuals mingle and network during their vacations. With the launch of this new feature, the BLK team did extensive research on connections to uncover the following about its user base, revealing intriguing insights into the preferences and behaviors of spring breakers:

Travel Plans: 54% of respondents plan to travel for spring break, with Miami emerging as the top destination of choice.

Purpose of Travel: The majority of spring breakers seek to “party and pop bottles” (51%), followed by those looking for Relaxation & Chill Vibes (32%) and Adventure seekers (17%).

Romantic Expectations: While 72% have not had a romantic hookup during previous spring break trips, 79% hope to change that this year.

Controversial Behaviors: Alarmingly, 12% of respondents admitted to cheating on a significant other during a spring break trip, underscoring the complexities of vacation dynamics.

App Usage: One in three spring breakers has used a dating app to meet someone during spring break, highlighting the role of technology in facilitating connections during vacations.

Spring Break Mode’s key features tap into their findings and help facilitate meaningful connections among spring breakers.

Here are the features of the app:



Spring Break Sticker Pack: One of the standout features of BLK’s Spring Break Mode is the introduction of destination-based sticker packs. Users can select from various custom profile stickers representing the top spring break destinations, including Atlanta, Cancun, Miami, Jamaica, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Cabo, Dominican Republic, and Panama City Beach. These vibrant stickers add a personalized touch to user profiles and serve as visual indicators of users’ spring break destinations, facilitating seamless connections with fellow travelers heading to the exact location.



Destination-Based Matching: Users can now match with others based on their chosen spring break destination. By adding a custom profile sticker indicating their spring break hotspot, users can connect with fellow travelers heading to the same place.



Pre-Trip Networking: Spring breakers can initiate conversations and establish connections with potential companions before they even set foot on the sand, fostering anticipation and camaraderie among travelers.

With this new feature, BLK aimed to understand the holistic importance of spring break for all Black students. “At BLK, we understand the importance of spring break for Black students, not just a chance to turn up and have fun, but also as an opportunity to build connections and relationships with other Black college students. Our Spring Break Mode empowers our users to connect with like-minded individuals heading to the same destinations, creating a sense of community and camaraderie. It makes Spring Break feel like one big family reunion, Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand and Marketing for BLK, told ESSENCE.

He continued, “With recent restrictions targeting Black spring breakers in Miami, it’s become increasingly important for Black students to unite and stand by one another. The situation in Miami is a stark reminder of how Black joy can often be stifled. BLK’s Spring Break Mode provides a platform where Black students can come together, connect, and flourish—but obviously in a safe and responsible way.”