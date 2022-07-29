This Is What Daniel Kaluuya Is Looking For In A Woman

Erik Carter

If you’ve been thinking about shooting your shot with Mr. tall, dark and handsome, also known as actor Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer asked the question we’ve all had. In what appeared to be a fun night out with her Nope co-star, Palmer said, “So the ladies wanna know D. What are you looking for in a woman? If a woman wants to get a high-profile man like yourself, what does it take to get with Mr. Kaluuya?”

In response, peppered in with some laughs, he said he’s looking for a woman who is fun, has good vibes and good energy, and is intelligent. When Palmer asked what this hypothetical candidate would get in return, he gestured that they’d get him–and we’re not mad at that.

Keke Palmer ask Daniel Kaluuya what he's looking for in a woman. pic.twitter.com/3WFkSQJbUb — ToBeMelanated (@ToBeMelanated) July 27, 2022

Aside from having a clutch British accent and a handsome face, Kaluuya is an Oscar-winning actor and box-office star who’s been all over the big screen over the last few years. Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Panther, and Nope are a couple of his recent achievements.

Kaluuya, 33, and Palmer, 28, both star in the latter film, which opened at #1 this past weekend, raking in an impressive $44 million. They play siblings who run a California horse ranch and uncover something mysterious in the skies above.

They became closer while filming the hit movie, according to what Palmer told the UK’s Metro during the London premiere of the film.

“We’re together for so many days of the week and hours that you just get so comfortable with each other so I think that’s what comes through on film,” the award-winning actress said. The two are a dynamic duo we didn’t know we needed, especially now that Palmer is giving us insider tips on how to shoot our shot. Ladies—if you’re fun, have the vibes and are smart, then head on over to the DMs. As Palmer shared after her video exploded, people have even been hopping in hers.

“The way y’all blew up my DMs about @danielkaluuya had me LAUGHHIIINNNGGG 😂🤣🤣,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday (July 28). “I’m really about to step into my light as a matchmaker!!!”