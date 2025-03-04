Damon Wayans Says Changing His Lifestyle Helped Him Gain Control Of Diabetes

Getty

Damon Wayans Sr., 64, is aging gracefully and part of this reason might be his ability to get on top of his type 2 diabetes. In an interview on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the comedian and actor revealed the secret to his fountain of youth.

The conversation started when Shaq commented on how good the 64-year-old looks for his age.

“I always thought that we were the same age, but you’re a lot older than I. But you’re looking good, brother,” the former NBA player said to Wayans.

“So I got diagnosed with diabetes about 10 years ago. And so I started growing fresh vegetables. I only eat my vegetables,” Wayans revealed.

“I work out lifting heavier weights because that’s, you know, that’s what the scientists say, really help you burn the sugar before you burn the fat and I’ve gotten control over my diabetes,” the actor added.

Wayans also said he got the Freestyle Libre, a glucose monitoring system that provides readings by the minute for people with type 1 and 2 diabetes. He says it’s helped him become aware of what foods he should and shouldn’t eat and he steers clear from the latter.

“So it’s good living, and I’m not out there whoring. That’s the key right there. That’ll make you old,” he added jokingly.

This isn’t the first time the actor has discussed his diabetes openly. During a talk with The Charlotte Observer back in 2014, he shared the secret to getting off insulin at the time.

“No fruit, alcohol, soda, cake,” he said to the outlet.

“I honestly don’t know if (my doctors) were impressed,” Wayans says. “I was at the hospital, and they said, ‘Don’t worry about nothing. You can still eat whatever you want, just take your insulin.’ I’m from the streets of New York. I know a drug deal when I hear one.”

The comedian looks great and his approach to staying on top of his diabetes reminds us of the power of healthy living!