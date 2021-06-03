Damon Wayans’ Granddaughter Is Almost As Funny As Him In Fun Family TikTok

TikTok

We love to see families who TikTok together!

Comedic great Damon Wayans took part in a hilarious video with his granddaughter Aniya that’s been getting a lot of attention. In it, the two play off of the viral song “My Hair, It Don’t Move,” which plays off of a statement made by Tessica Brown in one of her early videos about the super strong effects of the Gorilla Glue she put in her hair. People, including stars like Tia Mowry, have used the song to show off the slicked down ‘dos. As for Damon and Aniya, she used it to help style her granddad’s scalp. He played along, and the facial expressions of both parties have people in stitches. She brushes it, puts it in an imaginary ponytail and even styles his imaginary baby hair. We love to see it (not that we can actually see it). The clip has garnered more than seven million views.

Now, if you’re wondering when Damon Wayans became a grandfather, you’re not the only one. The Wayans family in general is large. As for Damon, he actually has four adult children (all over 30), and Aniya is the daughter of son and fellow actor, Damon Wayans, Jr., who is 38. He has two daughters with longtime ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer, who also shares a son with Dwyane Wade.

It’s good to see Damon Sr. enjoying time with his grandkids, even when they’re encouraging him to cut up for TikTok.