Cynthia Bailey Steps Out With Her New Boyfriend   

Getty

Over the past year, Cynthia Bailey revealed she has a man and is in love but never revealed his identity. We can finally put a face to the mystery man because the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen with him at Los Angeles International Airport with him. Her fans recently found out that her new man’s name is LePrince, and he’s a musician from the Netherlands.

While at the airport, Bailey shared some intel about what her man does. “He’s a musician. He has music out. He’s from Amsterdam,” Bailey said to a photographer in a video published by TMZ on March 4. Her man’s name is LePrince, and he’s a 38-year-old musician from the Netherlands.

“It’s good,” she added referring to their relationship. “We’ve been dating for almost a year now. It wasn’t easy [to keep it under wraps].”

The supermodel told the world she was dating a younger guy and it was going well back in August 2024. She also shared that news again while at the Bravo Fan Fest red carpet in Miami last November.

I’m very much in love,” Bailey said at the time. “You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life.”

She continued, “I am, you know, a little up there, [a] woman of a certain age, but I will say that I just said to God, send me my person. I didn’t give him a list or anything, and Amsterdam showed up, and it’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy.”

In terms of how they met, Bailey revealed they crossed paths at an event.

“Well, we actually saw each other for the first time at an event in L.A. and we didn’t talk, but he did slide into my DMs a couple of days later, and it worked,” she said to Us Weekly.

Prior to dating the musician, the 58-year-old was married to TV personality Mike Hill. They got married in 2020, but Bailey filed for divorce in 2022, just two years later. Prior to marrying Hill, the model had a relationship with Peter Thomas, who she married during season three of RHOA in 2011.

We look forward to seeing more of Bailey and LePrince together!