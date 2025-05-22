The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: 6 Cruise Lines Perfect For Millennial And Gen-Z Globetrotters

Virgin Voyages

My earliest memories of cruising begin with annual family reunions and summer trips.

The older members of my family enjoyed the casino, unlimited drink packages, and deck games with large groups of strangers they befriended while listening to Whitney Houston covers performed by subpar onboard entertainment. While they had a blast, my underage cousins and I were confined to the neon-clad “teen club” and late-night pizza line.

Due to the repetitive boat activities and typical excursions (like swimming with dolphins or bus tours that always seemed to cost more than advertised), cruising left a bad taste in my mouth. It was quickly deemed “the old folks’” way to travel and became the last resort for a quick getaway.

Now, as a full-blown millennial in my late 30s, it’s refreshing to see how the cruising industry has evolved from the favored travel choice of our grandparents and aunties to offering great experiences for all age groups. Board a cruise ship today and you’ll find a new vibe. Cruise lines now offer everything from interactive dining experiences to curated art shows, shore excursions with scientists, and even roller coasters.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association’s 2024 report, the number of younger cruisers has grown over the last two years, with 22% of passengers being millennials and 14% Gen Z. The report also noted that 81% of those younger passengers planned to sail again. Transparent pricing, flexible schedules, safety, and access to a variety of destinations were just a few of the reasons cruising has become an ideal travel option.

Whether you’re planning a solo summer trip or looking for an easy way to ensure the vacation actually makes it out of the group chat, here are some cruise lines to consider:

Virgin Voyages is widely credited with redefining the cruise experience. Their signature red ships are adults-only and designed for modern travelers looking to create the perfect Instagrammable moment. Their four award-winning ships sail to over 100 destinations worldwide, with itineraries ranging from three to 16 nights. Destinations include the Caribbean, Europe, North America, and even Transatlantic and Alaskan routes.

Passengers can skip the traditional stuffy formal dinners and choose from many casual dining options—some ships have up to 20 restaurants. Or, explore the decks and order a bottle of champagne through the onboard app just by shaking your phone. Virgin’s entertainment and amenities are also standout features. Major DJs and music artists perform onboard, and guests can visit Squid Ink, the world’s first at-sea tattoo parlor, for a truly unique souvenir.

Historically popular among travelers 55 and up, Viking’s immersive itineraries and understated luxury have made it a favorite among younger cruisers. The brand’s focus on cultural enrichment, destination-driven itineraries, and expertly curated shore excursions attracts curious travelers looking to move beyond surface-level tourism. Travelers can enjoy guided walking history tours, classes making custom perfume, or learning to create special dishes from world-renowned chefs. Viking’s fleet of over 90 ships sails across the globe, from 15-day voyages along China’s southeastern coast to eight-day Mediterranean adventures exploring Ephesus, Rhodes, and Crete. Viking Expedition Cruises take it a step further, featuring onboard scientists studying marine ecosystems, pollution and wildlife—with opportunities for guests to participate in the research. Its boutique-style ships offer upscale amenities like spacious staterooms, heated bathroom floors, and full-service Nordic spas, adding another layer of appeal for younger travelers.

Carnival has long been known for offering short cruises for all types of travelers. Still, newer ships like Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Firenze are blending fun with sophistication for millennial and Gen Z guests. The Jubilee first set sail in 2023, and includes features like IMAX theaters, a rollercoaster, and rope courses, perfect to keep solo travelers and families busy. The Firenze, which also debuted in 2023, offers an Italian-style experience with decor and food inspired by Venice, perfect for the “rich auntie” in your life. While Carnival has upgraded its fleet’s aesthetic and tech features for younger guests, it still caters to families with free babysitting and kids’ areas. The brand’s “Fun Ship” legacy continues with comedy clubs, a 4D Thrill Theater, casinos, nightclubs, and 24-hour dining.

Norwegian Cruise Line is gaining popularity with younger travelers thanks to its variety of onboard activities and a relaxed, flexible approach to cruising. With its “freestyle cruising” concept, guests aren’t tied to set dining times or dress codes, allowing them to fully customize their experience. The Norwegian Aqua features multi-level water slides, a “slidecoaster” (water slide and roller coaster in one), and a VR arcade. Ships like Escape and Bliss also boast electric go-kart tracks. The line offers redesigned cabins and pricing geared toward solo travelers, and its longer, more exploratory itineraries in regions like Asia and the South Pacific are especially appealing to millennials and Gen Zers.

Luxury river cruise company, Uniworld, offers luxury LGBTQ+ river cruises known as “OUT on the Rivers,” hosted by experienced gay and lesbian travel veterans Gregg Kaminsky and Kelli Carpenter. The cruises sail to desired destinations including Paris and Normand, with the backdrop of an inclusive and welcome environment. Special programming such as performances by LGBTQ+ entertainers, themed parties, and curated excursions make these cruises an amazing experience that cater to LGBTQ+ travelers and their allies with personalized service enhanced by specialized sensitivity training for staff. The brand has partnered with R Family Vacations to create safe and entertaining experiences for passengers when they debark in port cities. Uniworld’s boutique river ships feature elegant design, luxury amenities, family-style gourmet dining, and immersive cultural experiences, ensuring a luxurious and memorable journey for this community and more.

Legacy brand Royal Caribbean has brought “cities to the sea” with its Quantum and Oasis-class ships. Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Anthem of the Seas are all designed with younger travelers in mind. Each ship has attractions for thrill-seekers, from skydiving and surfing simulators to rollercoasters and the tallest water slide at sea. For those who want to unwind and get away from the “trapped on a boat” feeling, there are even real top-deck parks onboard for relaxation and meditation. Dining options on these ships range from a casual Starbucks run to cocktails mixed by a robotic arm at the Bionic Bar, followed by an immersive meal at an Alice-in-Wonderland-themed molecular gastronomy restaurant.