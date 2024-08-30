From Criticism To Culinary Triumph: How D.C. Has Long Remained A Top Food Destination

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 19: Hiwot Gebru, C, and her daughters, Yodit Tefera, L, and Lydia Tefera, own and run Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant on U Street NW on August 19, 2024, in Washington, DC. Recently, Lydia Tefera posted a TikTok that the restaurant is struggling. That video has racked up nearly 1 million views in just five days, leading to a recent boost in customers. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. has long been a culinary melting pot, where flavors from around the globe converge to create a dynamic and evolving food scene. In fact, it’s what makes it one of the most exciting places to eat in the United States today.

Over the past few years, the city has seen its dining landscape grow into a vibrant tapestry, reflecting its rich diversity and deep cultural roots. For example, D.C.’s Michelin-starred restaurants, innovative food markets, and high-profile food festivals are drawing attention from food critics and enthusiasts alike.

However, D.C.’s food scene recently found itself in the spotlight for less-than-ideal reasons when Keith Lee, a popular TikTok food critic, paid a visit. Known for his blunt and honest reviews, Lee’s trip to D.C. sparked significant controversy in the social media streets. While his visits to some restaurants in Virginia and Maryland were positive, his experience in the District was mixed at best. Lee, who has garnered millions of followers for his candid takes, found himself disappointed by several establishments, citing health code violations and an overemphasis on alcohol as major issues.

One of the more dramatic moments from his visit involved a D.C. restaurant that did not have running water on the day of his visit. Although Lee chose not to name the establishments to avoid causing further harm, eagle-eyed locals identified the restaurant as Omari’s Music Bar & Agave Lounge. The incident led to significant backlash, including a health department inspection, adding fuel to the fire of an already controversial visit​.

One of the bright spots in Lee’s D.C. visit was his experience at Dukem Ethiopian, a beloved fixture in the city’s food scene. Located in the vibrant U Street Corridor, Dukem offers an authentic taste of Ethiopia, where diners can experience the communal and flavorful dishes that are central to Ethiopian cuisine. The restaurant is known for its traditional injera, a spongy flatbread made from teff flour, and a variety of stews and meats that are seasoned with unique blends of spices. Lee’s positive review of Dukem highlighted not just the quality of the food, but also the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes it a cultural hub in the city. Dukem has long been a go-to spot for both Ethiopian immigrants and locals looking to explore the diverse flavors that define D.C.’s food landscape.

Despite the recent controversies, the city’s food scene remains as robust and diverse as ever. The controversy surrounding Lee’s visit serves as a reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by D.C.’s restaurateurs, but it also highlights the city’s resilience and continued evolution as a culinary capital.

Washington D.C. has always been a place where different cultures collide, and nowhere is this more evident than in its food. The city’s neighborhoods are home to a wide range of dining experiences, from high-end restaurants to beloved mom-and-pop shops. This diversity is what makes D.C.’s food scene so special, as each restaurant tells its own story, contributing to the broader narrative of the city’s culinary identity.

The city’s food scene also stands out due to its deep political and cultural intersections, attracting a global audience and fostering a culinary diversity that rivals any major metropolis. D.C. restaurants are not just places to eat but are cultural hubs where politics, history, and international influences converge.

One of the most eagerly awaited openings this year is Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s new restaurant, Dōgon, set to debut on Monday, September 9, along the revitalized Southwest waterfront at Salamander Washington DC. This launch is part of a significant enhancement project at the hotel, marking Onwuachi’s highly anticipated return to the nation’s capital. A James Beard Award-winning chef, Onwuachi has long been celebrated for his dedication to African and Caribbean cuisine, and Dōgon continues this legacy with a fresh and innovative concept.

Named after the Dogon people of Mali, who are renowned for their profound mathematical, scientific, and astronomical knowledge, Dōgon (pronounced “Doh-gon”) will serve vibrant cuisine through an Afro-Caribbean lens. The restaurant draws inspiration from Onwuachi’s rich heritage, which includes Nigerian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Creole influences. The concept is also a tribute to D.C. Surveyor Benjamin Banneker and his connections to the West African Dogon tribe, blending historical significance with culinary innovation.

Designed by the architectural firm Modellus Novus, Dōgon’s opening on September 9th holds special significance, coinciding with the date in 1791 when Washington D.C. was formally named. Although the restaurant will not typically open on Mondays, Onwuachi chose this particular day to pay homage to the District’s diverse history and cultural richness. This opening exemplifies how D.C.’s food scene continues to evolve, embracing new influences while remaining deeply rooted in the city’s heritage and the broader African diaspora.

Another shining star in D.C.’s culinary constellation is Balos, a Mediterranean restaurant known for its blend of traditional flavors with a modern twist. Executive Chef Alex Oradei has mastered the art of balancing authenticity with innovation, creating dishes that honor Greek culinary traditions while offering something fresh and unexpected. For example, while the restaurant’s fish dishes and Saganaki are served in a traditional manner, Oradei isn’t afraid to innovate by adding crudos and other non-traditional items to the menu. “At Balos, the balance between authenticity and innovation is a defining feature of our culinary approach,” Oradei explains. “We stay true to the traditional ingredients that are foundational to Greek cuisine, ensuring that the essence of each dish remains intact. However, we introduce our own twist through modern techniques and unique presentations.”

Chef Oradei’s connection to D.C.’s dynamic food scene is evident in the way he incorporates local flavors into his menu. “One such dish is our Maryland soft-shell blue crabs, which we bring in on occasion as a special,” he says. “It’s a local favorite that allows us to connect with the seasonal and regional flavors that D.C. diners appreciate.” This approach not only keeps the menu fresh but also roots the restaurant in the local community, reflecting the broader trends in D.C.’s food scene​.

Washington D.C. is also home to a number of Black-owned restaurants that are making waves in the city’s culinary landscape. Warren Thompson, a prominent Black entrepreneur, owns two of the most notable: Makers Union and Milk & Honey. These establishments are known not just for their delicious food, but for the sense of community they foster. Makers Union, with its contemporary American fare, and Milk & Honey, which serves up Southern-inspired dishes, are both beloved by locals and visitors alike.

Makers Union offers a menu that blends comfort with sophistication, featuring dishes that are both familiar and elevated. The restaurant’s ambiance is warm and inviting, making it a popular spot for brunch or dinner with friends. On the other hand, Milk & Honey is known for its hearty, soulful dishes that draw on the rich culinary traditions of the South. From shrimp and grits to buttermilk fried chicken, Milk & Honey offers a taste of home in the heart of the nation’s capital.

These Black-owned businesses are part of a broader movement in D.C. to support and celebrate Black entrepreneurship. They are not just places to eat; they are pillars of the community, offering a space where people can come together to enjoy good food and good company.

D.C.’s food scene is also home to a variety of other standout restaurants that showcase the city’s diverse culinary offerings. Moon Rabbit, a Vietnamese restaurant located on the Wharf, is another must-visit. The restaurant is known for its innovative take on traditional Vietnamese dishes, offering a menu that is both familiar and surprising. Moon Rabbit’s chef, Kevin Tien, has earned a reputation for his bold flavors and creative presentations, making it one of the most talked-about restaurants in the city.

Another gem is Villa Yara, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that offers a cozy, intimate dining experience. The restaurant’s menu features a mix of traditional Mediterranean dishes with a modern twist, much like Balos. From grilled meats to fresh seafood, Villa Yara offers a taste of the Mediterranean in the heart of D.C’s Georgetown neighborhood.

MITA, a Latin American vegetable-forward restaurant led by Chef Miguel Guerra and Chef Tatiana Mora, adds a diverse take to D.C.’s already inclusive culinary landscape. Located in the heart of the city, MITA focuses on highlighting the rich and varied flavors of Latin American cuisine through innovative, plant-based dishes. The chefs, both of whom have deep roots in Latin American culinary traditions, bring a fresh and modern approach to their menu, emphasizing sustainability and the use of locally sourced ingredients. At MITA, the vibrant, bold flavors of Latin America are reimagined with a contemporary twist, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to experience something truly unique in the capital’s dining scene.

These restaurants, along with many others, contribute to D.C.’s reputation as a culinary capital. The city’s food scene is not just about the food; it’s about the experience. From the moment you walk into a restaurant, you are transported to another world, whether it’s the Mediterranean at Balos or Vietnam at Moon Rabbit.

As Washington D.C. continues to grow and evolve, so too does its food scene. The recent controversy surrounding Keith Lee’s visit is just a blip on the radar of a city that is constantly reinventing itself. The opening of Chef Kwame’s Dogon, along with the continued success of restaurants like Balos, Makers Union, and Milk & Honey, shows that D.C.’s culinary scene is stronger than ever.

The city’s food scene is a reflection of its people: diverse, dynamic, and resilient. It is a place where new ideas are constantly being explored, and where tradition and innovation coexist in harmony. As D.C. continues to evolve, its food scene will no doubt remain at the forefront of the culinary world, offering a taste of the city’s rich cultural tapestry to anyone who visits.