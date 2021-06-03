Courvoisier Teams Up With Black-Owned Harlem Baker For National Cognac Day

What’s cognac without cupcakes?

If you didn’t know before, you’ll definitely know now. Courvoisier has partnered with Aliyyah Baylor, owner and CEO of Harlem-based bakery Make My Cake just in time for National Cognac Day (June 4). As part of this collaboration with Courvoisier, Baylor has created specially crafted desserts featuring award-winning Courvoisier® VSOP that will be available at her bakery beginning on National Cognac Day for one week (June 4 – 11).

Baylor’s partnership with the premium cognac brand couldn’t be more “sweet.” Her baking journey began decades ago, based on family recipes and the cultural heritage of service and excellence practiced by her beloved matriarch, Josephine Smith – affectionately called “Ma Smith.” In addition to her pastry passions, Baylor and her family have served the Harlem community for three generations and is an active community leader who gives back through charitable work, including delivering meals and mentoring other female entrepreneurs in her neighborhood, as well as supporting organizations like the New York Urban League.

“It’s incredibly significant when Courvoisier, a global brand with such magnitude, chooses to collaborate with a small business owner – particularly a female entrepreneur,” said Aliyyah Baylor, Founder and CEO of Make My Cake and I Like It Black. “When Courvoisier takes a stand to support our community, other brands are bound to take note and see that it’s not just a trend – but a consistent way of doing business. It’s gives me a sense of confirmation and excitement of what’s to come.”

This announcement is part of Courvoisier’s $1 million pledge over five years to provide meaningful support to Black small business owners, entrepreneurs and the communities they serve – this commitment was established as an action-oriented step to address the challenges facing Black and minority owned businesses following the pandemic. Courvoisier’s history is deeply rooted in community and celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit – from centuries of working with artisans in the brand’s hometown of Jarnac to the foundational brand belief in the importance of community.

Aliyyah’s creativity and baking skills have made a name for Make My Cake, drawing thousands of worldwide visitors seeking her heavenly desserts in Harlem – and now the Upper West Side, too. Consumers can enjoy the following sweet treats at Aliyyah’s NYC locations, Make My Cake (775 Columbus Ave., NYC 10025) and I Like It Black (409 W 125th St., NYC 10027).