Sen. Cory Booker Is Getting Married!

New Jersey lawmaker Sen. Cory Booker is engaged! Booker asked his wife-to-be, Alexis Lewis, to be his forever girlfriend during a romantic beach proposal posted on Instagram.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote. “I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!”

This will be the senator’s first time being engaged (publicly, anyway). The 56-year-old lawmaker continued to express how overjoyed he is to be engaged to the beauty in his post.

“I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée,” he shared. “We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

A beach proposal isn’t complete without both people rocking a maile lei around their necks. Lewis’s were covered in pink and orange plumerias. In several photos Booker shared, he can be seen down on one knee asking the big question, with Lewis responding excitedly. In another, he’s carrying his bride-to-be, while in one more, they seem to be in the middle of belly-aching laughter.

The engagement comes as a surprise to some fans, seeing as the senator only just confirmed he was seriously dating someone last month while talking about TikTok with Washington Examiner’s congress and campaigns editor David Sivak on Thursday, Aug. 21. Booker shared an amusing yet profound moment from their early days of dating, when Lewis asked him to open his “for you” page on social media.

“I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos,” Booker said at the time. “It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens, but here it is, you know, a year and a half later, and we’re still together.”

Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson, with whom he first crossed paths in 2018 at a political event. Their love was a slow burn, and they ended up dating around 2019. However, the former couple quietly split up in 2022. The two remain good friends, with Dawson even congratulating Booker on his recent engagement.

“Love Love! Congratulations you two!” the actress wrote in the comments of the engagement post alongside two red hearts.

Congratulations indeed! Wishing these two a blissful union ahead.