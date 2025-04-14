Cori Broadus Shares Her Experience As An NICU Parent: ‘Seeing Her Like That Breaks My Heart’

Cori Broadus/Instagram

Cori Broadus didn’t have the expected start to motherhood, but she’s adjusting gracefully. The 25-year-old’s daughter entered the world three months early and opened up about the experience during an interview with the JST Us Podcast. The singer’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, was also by her side during the chat.

“Just having lupus and being pregnant is automatically high risk,” Cori shared. The artist has been open about her struggles with lupus and was aware that it would impact her pregnancy. “So every doctor’s appointment it was like this could happen this could happen that could happen. To it was like till one point I was like I don’t even want to go to the doctors anymore because it’s like sucking the joy out of [the] whole experience,” the new mother said.

Although Broadus gave birth to her daughter early (she shared the news at the end of February), she expressed gratitude for a straightforward delivery.

“I really had a smooth sail in pregnancy even labor and delivery and I just posted that today like God is really… I always say I’m his favorite.”

While the beauty brand owner’s baby is in the NICU, Broadus must ensure she has enough breast milk since she can’t directly breastfeed her little one.

“That’s a full-time job… every two hours like pulling your boobs out… sometimes the milk doesn’t come out because your body is still trying to get used to everything especially with my baby not being present… I used to have to look at pictures of her and like Zoom and see her in the NICU.”

The 25-year-old continued, “Just seeing her like that breaks my heart and I think I really felt like I failed her… like me being your mommy I couldn’t even give you what you needed.”

Despite the challenges being thrown her way, the singer is thankful that she has a healthy baby girl.

“It could be worse. People go full term and lose their babies… our baby has her five fingers five toes… she’s healthy… she’s breathing.”

Cori also has a loving support system as a new mother, which includes her partner and the father of her daughter, Wayne. The couple got engaged back in November 2022.

“He always… brings me to the center. Cuz I be like ‘why me’… he said ‘Cori our baby’s here and she’s breathing and we get to see what she would be doing in my tummy now in person.’”

Broadus has had quite the journey over the years battling depression, health challenges, and a suicide attempt, but inspires us with her resilience and ability to keep going. In January 2024, the mother of one suffered a stroke, and over a year later, she’s bravely taking on motherhood.