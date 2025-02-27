Cori Broadus Is Glowing In Her New Pregnancy Photos

Cori Broadus/Instagram

Snoop Dogg’s youngest child Cori Broadus is about to be a mom! The 25-year-old gave us a sneak peek into how pregnancy is going for her and sis is glowing. In recent pictures Cori shared on Instagram, she shared her visibly growing baby bump.

“Stepping for two🫡💚,” the singer captioned the photos. In the images, Broadus is sporting a green LA cap, denim jeans and a white button up shirt. She’s got the mom glow and looks comfortable in her newfound skin.

Cori announced she would be having her first child with her fiancé Wayne Duece back in December 2024.

“S/O to the Man Himself for giving me the opportunity to create life and bring a whole little princess into this world💕 even though doctors told me I could never have no baby!!! God always has the final say so and I couldn’t have asked for a better baby daddy 🙂 thank you to all of our family and friends baby girl is sooooo loved already”

The entrepreneur, who recently launched her own beauty brand, has been open about her health issues, which could make her pregnancy challenging. Broadus has had lupus since she was a child and had a stroke in January 2024.

“I’m a high-risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine,” she told E! News post pregnancy announcement.

The parents-to-be have been together for some time now having met in 2018 at a school party. The couple got engaged in November 2022 and even gave fans a behind the scenes of wedding planning in the E! docuseries Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story. The soon to be mom would like a courthouse wedding versus a big bash as the planning element is turning out to be stressful.

“Wedding planning has been very miserable,” the artist told ESSENCE in December. “And just because there’s a lot that goes into it that people don’t talk about. It’s not easy at all. It’s a lot of opinions, it’s a lot of decisions that you have to make. So, honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it again. If anything, I would rather go to the courthouse and get married so we can just live happily ever after and not have to deal with all the extra stuff that comes with wedding planning.”

The 25-year-old may be getting the much-needed break she needs as she switches gears and prepares to become a mother.