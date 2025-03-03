Cori Broadus Gives Birth To A Baby Girl 3 Months Early

Getty

Cori Broadus is a now mom and earlier than expected. The 25-year-old gave birth to her daughter and firstborn at six months. This comes just a few days after the beauty brand owner shared pictures showing off her pregnancy glow.

“The princess arrived at 6 months 🥹👶🏽🎀,” The singer wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far 🙏#nicubaby #25weeks”

Despite her baby girl’s premature birth, Broadus seems immensely grateful that her daughter has arrived into the world. The elated mom also had moments to update fans on her birthing experience via her Instagram stories.

“1st c-section was a success,” she wrote on a photo of herself. “s/o to the man up above.”

The artist also shared more about what led to her early delivery in her Instagram stories, stating she thought she “just had a bad case of gas,” but actually had HELLP syndrome. It’s a rare pregnancy-related condition that resembles preeclampsia and can result in early delivery. Some symptoms of HELLP include abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, headache, and vomiting.

“Doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad,” Broadus said. “Ladies please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TikTok (talking to myself lowkey).”

Giving birth is always a miraculous experience, but even more so for the new mom who had a high risk pregnancy because she lives with lupus. Broadus has had the chronic autoimmune disease since she was a child.

When she shared the news on Instagram in December 2024, we learned the beauty was having a baby with her fiancé Wayne Deuce. Congratulations to the new mom, and we can’t wait to see how she slays motherhood.