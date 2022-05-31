First Copywriting Certification Course Launched by A Black Woman

There are currently an estimated 131,200 copywriters in the United States with market is expected to grow by more than 7% between 2016 and 2026.

However, like many sub-sectors in the marketing and advertising industries, women and minorities (specifically Black women) are severely underrepresented.

Apryl Beverly, aiming to change that.

A seasoned copywriter, Beverly partnered with Lovegevity University for the release of Persuasive Copywriting – the first copywriting certification course facilitated by a Black female copywriter. It is available in accredited colleges and universities across the country.

“Whether it’s a sales email, an Instagram post or a more in-depth communication, you only have a few seconds to impress potential or current customers,” Beverly said in a news release. “The Persuasive Copywriting certification program provides students with the expert guidance and timeless strategies needed to create content that intrigues, excites and engages their target audience. With the amount of data and information in the digital universe increasing at an exponential rate, reaching prospects and customers is going to be tougher than ever in the coming years. This certification course walks students through how to craft marketing messages that hit the mark,” she added.

The course is aimed at helping to open the field up to Black women since they are such a small group. According to Zippia.com, the most common ethnicity of Freelance Copywriters is White (79.6%), followed by Hispanic or Latino (7.1%) and Black or African American (5.8%).

“There is no better time for business owners, marketers and students to fully embrace the power of persuasive copywriting,” said Cho Phillips, CEO of Lovegevity said in a news release. “Persuasive Copywriting features relatable, down-to-earth lessons that give aspiring and current marketing professionals and business owners an edge when it comes to using words to seize attention and promote, market and sell products and services.”